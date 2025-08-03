Why was a Soccer fan kicked out of St Louis stadium? Viral MAGA hat video incident explored

A Donald Trump supporter wearing an oversized Make America Great Again hat (Image via Getty)

A St Louis City Soccer Club fan, Michael Weitzel, was removed from a game at Energizer Park on July 26 in St. Louis, Missouri. A video of the incident, recorded by Weitzel himself, went viral on the internet.

Wetizel, who was sporting a red colored hat with President Donald Trump’s famous slogan, ‘Make America Great Again,’ or ‘MAGA,’ was expelled by the police for not complying with the soccer club’s code of conduct. As per the Major League Soccer (MLS) code of conduct, shared on the website of St Louis City SC, any display of signs or symbols associated with any political activity is not allowed in the stadium and during a match. The guidelines note:

“Displaying signs, symbols or images for commercial purposes or for electioneering, campaigning, or advocating for or against any candidate, political part, legislative issues or government action is prohibited.”

The St Louis City SC fan on being kicked out of the stadium for wearing a MAGA hat

Michael Weitzel, who is a season ticket holder, reacted to being expelled from the St Louis stadium for wearing the well-known red MAGA hat. He recorded himself being led out of the stadium, and while pointing to his MAGA hat, he could be seen saying:

“So I am Michael Weitzel. I’m being asked to leave by the police because of Donald Trump.”

After a cop who sympathized with Weitzel and told him he was a MAGA fan, Weitzel was then given the choice of leaving on his own or in handcuffs for violating the stadium’s code of conduct. Weitzel then asked if he was “being evicted from the premises,” and proceeded to walk out while recording himself. He said,

“I’m being evicted from the premises because of Donald Trump, because we can’t wear Trump hats in public…Trump is not welcome in St Louis City SC club.”

A man got kicked out of a @stlCITYsc game last night for wearing a MAGA hat. Security said they don’t allow political paraphernalia. Man then asked security what’s up with the constant pride flags and trans banners at the games. They didn’t like that either. pic.twitter.com/t0ZZ8b1QxF — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) August 2, 2025

Despite the uncomfortable interaction, Weitzel understood that the cops were following the stadium’s rules and thanked the police.

Weitzel reflected on the incident during a conversation with Marc Cox and Kim St. Onge, hosts of The Mark Cox Morning Show. Describing the events leading up to the incident, Weitzel said,

“I didn’t have words with anybody. I didn’t get into any fights. I just tried to mind my own business and watch a soccer game.”

Weitzel opened up about the events at the game and said,

“So this was last Saturday night at the game. You know, I’m basically walking into the stadium, didn’t hear anything from anybody, didn’t realize there was any problem with my attire on the way out the door. I have unfortunately only one red hat, and that is a Make America Great Again hat, I didn’t think there would be any issue with wearing that to the game. It was about 25 minutes left in the game, you know, I was basically told that they’d received a complaint about my hat.”

Weitzel noted that he was initially told he could stay if he removed his hat, which he did not want to do. Both hosts observed that Weitzel’s conversation with the cops was extremely polite.

Speaking candidly about what went wrong, Weitzel said,

“Someone had taken the time to write a strongly worded email to management, letting them know how offensive and dangerous my speech was. And, you know, I think there was a little bit of confusion at first with what the problem actually was, but they quickly identified the hat and quickly sent some police officers to escort me out.”

Weitzel ultimately said that the police were respectful with him, and he understood that they were enforcing the MLS’s rules.