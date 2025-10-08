Was Olive Garden waitress arrested? Viral unlimited breadstick dispute claim debunked

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 22: A sign hangs on the side of an Olive Garden restaurant on June 22, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Darden Restaurants, the parent company of Olive Garden, today reported quarterly earnings that topped Wall Street’s expectations, led by strong LongHorn Steakhouse sales. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A news story about an Olive Garden waitress who was reportedly arrested went viral on X recently.

According to a post from Network Axis Group (@NetAxisGroup), a 26-year-old server and a couple at a St. Louis restaurant were involved in a dispute over gratuity. The tweet claimed that the Olive Garden employee shared her disagreement after the guests left without leaving a tip, despite spending $94 on dinner. @NetAxisGroup wrote:

“Witnesses say the waitress had been serving a couple on a date night who ran up a $94 bill with pasta, wine and appetizers. When they left no tip, she allegedly slammed the receipt onto their table and shouted, ‘Unlimited breadsticks doesn’t mean unlimited free labor!’”

The post claimed that the Olive Garden attendant “grabbed a basket of breadsticks and hurled it at the couple.” @NetAxisGroup asserted that the 26-year-old also attacked one of the guests, shoving her toward the wall and accusing her of stealing her wages. The post concluded:

“She was arrested on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.”

The original poster also uploaded a mugshot picture of a woman in a prison jumpsuit, claiming that she is the Olive Garden staffer. However, the image featured in the viral post is not of someone who was recently arrested on charges of assault and disorderly conduct. Instead, the photo was taken in August following an arrest made in Brazos County, Texas.

Because someone has to ruin the fun: this is a mugshot of a 23-year-old woman who was arrested in Texas for public intoxication this past August. https://t.co/1PZpTJF1xD — Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 7, 2025

According to different mugshot aggregators, the woman seen in the picture is 23-year-old Megan Ashlee Davis. The police arrested her on August 21, 2025, and booked her under the charges of CSPD/Public Intoxication 1st Offense. A community note also appeared on the tweet, debunking the assertion that Davis was the waitress who was recently apprehended.

Furthermore, there is no evidence to support the claim that a server at Olive Garden in St. Louis was arrested. The claim posted by @NetAxisGroup is fabricated.

Internet reacts after the story of the Olive Garden waitress’s arrest turns out to be fake

Sorry to ruin the fun for everyone, but here is her official arrest report. She was arrested for public intoxication.



But she could be intoxicated while working at Olive Garden…? 😂https://t.co/sTofr0TJeC — Network Axis Group (@NetAxisGroup) October 7, 2025

After multiple users pointed out the untrue claim and a community appeared on its post, @NetAxisGroup apologized for tweeting the story. The account wrote in a follow-up tweet:

“Sorry to ruin the fun for everyone, but here is her official arrest report. She was arrested for public intoxication. But she could be intoxicated while working at Olive Garden…? 😂”

After the story about the waitress’s arrest turned out to be fake, here’s how many reacted:

“So this sensationalist story was all for clicks and engagement?,” a user questioned.

“It also says she was arrested in Texas. Why are you bringing up St. Louis?,” another user called out the original poster.

“So you make a bunch of sh*t up and then post the truth on a separate post…,” one user shared their criticism.

“Damn you, the first story was way more believable 🤣,” another one joked.

For those unaware, the post initially appeared on a Facebook page, Pure videos (@pureviralvideos). However, neither the page nor the post seems to be accessible anymore.