Who is Vahid Abedini? OU professor arrested by ICE triggers concern among academics

There is widespread concern among the academy, students and international scholars following the arrest of Dr. Vahid Abedini, a professor at The University of Oklahoma (UO), by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Abedini, a professor of Iranian and Middle Eastern history and culture in the College of International Studies, was arrested over the weekend while en route to Washington D.C. to attend MESA's annual meeting, as per Huffington Post.

Abedini is a well-known academic expert on Iranian politics, who has had a successful academic stint at various universities. He earned his Ph. D. in political science from Florida International University, completing his dissertation on elite formation after the Iranian revolution, with honors as Best Dissertation in Political Science.

⚡BREAKING: Vahid Abedini, a professor of Iranian Studies at the University of Oklahoma has been arrested by ICE.



Abedini is Iranian. The ICE online detainee locator says he is in ICE custody and does not currently provide details of his location. (Image below)



His fellow… pic.twitter.com/hULz0Y5I4e — Meghnad Bose (@MeghnadBose93) November 24, 2025

He worked as a visiting assistant professor at the University of Arkansas before joining OU. He writes on elite politics, foreign relations, generational change among Iran’s leaders, and the political economy of modern Iran.

His research has appeared in Comparative Politics and other academic venues. At Oklahoma, Jebelli Abedini is the Farzaneh Family Assistant Professor of Iranian Studies and teaches students about Middle Eastern politics, development and international relations.

He is a highly respected teacher and a new voice in the field among his students and colleagues. He also attends prestigious academic gatherings like APSA, ISA,MESA and MPSA.

What we know about Vahid Abedini's arrest and the reason behind it

Abedini, who was boarding a plane at Will Rogers International Airport when ICE agents arrested him, held a valid H-1B visa, the same classification typically given to highly educated professionals like university faculty members.

OU professor Joshua Landis, who expressed support for Vahid Abedini, said he was meeting all legal standards to remain in the United States and that the university did its part to keep his paperwork in line.

Landis called it a wrongful detention, saying that the academic community has been left “horrified” by the situation.

"He’s only been here for one semester, poor guy. He has been a great member of the community; students like him a lot... He is very pro-America, let me just make that clear. He loves America," he added.

Professor Vahid Abedini, an assistant professor at the University of Oklahoma’s Boren College of International Studies who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), posted on social media today that he has been released.



Follow: https://t.co/mLGcUTSA3Q pic.twitter.com/2KziTNKTa8 — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) November 25, 2025

Following his arrest, Abedini was taken into custody at the Logan County Sheriff’s Office before being handed over to ICE. He and others have been transferred among facilities in Oklahoma, records show, and colleagues and legal representatives struggle to keep tabs on his whereabouts.

The university has not publicly commented on the detainment, saying it is confidential. ICE has also not disclosed the circumstances of his arrest or the state of his case.

On the other hand, supporters are demanding transparency and quick settlement. As the legal battle rolls on, Vahid Abedini’s fellow workers hope to see him back in work.