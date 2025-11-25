Fans accuse Beyonce of uploading edited photos of herself from F1 Grand Prix event in Las Vegas on social media

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Beyoncé accepts the Best Country Album award for "COWBOY CARTER" onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Beyonce was in Las Vegas to make a surprise appearance at the F1 Grand Prix with Jay-Z over the weekend, the pictures from which have created quite a controversy on social media.

As the Beautiful Liar singer posted pictures of herself from the event on Instagram, fans quickly pointed out the differences between them and her candids from the Grand Prix.

Beyoncé looks gorgeous at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/IS8xvq7ExG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 23, 2025

In her Instagram post, Bey's skin and jawline appear to have a glossier, sharper finish, which was nowhere to be found in the pictures taken by media outlets at the event.

Many on social media concluded in comments that the country star had enhanced her pictures using editing tools:

"Use the real pics babes" - commented an X user.

"Which photographer is lying to us?" - asked another.

"Getty images begs to differ" - wrote a third one.

Some of them even criticized her plunging neckline visible in her outfit, writing:

"Half a zipper away from a wardrobe malfunction and suddenly she’s the main event at the Las Vegas GP. Newsflash: nobody came to see your rented race suit, they came for the cars. Take several seats… preferably in the grandstand." - replied a fourth one.

"Couldn't get her a jacket that fits? She looks like a 80s stute." - added a fifth user.

"Question for this skanky racer spirit Halloween costume, do they come in her size?" - questioned a sixth netizen.

For the event, the Houston native was dressed in a custom Louis Vuitton jumpsuit zipped halfway to her neckline, while Jay-Z was dressed in an all-black outfit.

Besides the power couple, other celebrities to make an appearance at the LA race on Sunday (November 23) were Cynthia Erivo, Magic Johnson, Travis Scott, Michael Douglas, Gordon Ramsay, Ciara and Ben Affleck, and Brooks Nader.

​ Beyonce and Jay-Z are expanding their Bel-Air Estate

Beyoncé and JAY-Z bought and demolished a $17 million mansion on the lot next to their mansion in Bel Air. They are renovating and will expand the structure of their current mansion. pic.twitter.com/GAspmyZAGX — Beyoncé News (@BeyonceHiveNews) October 22, 2025

Jay-Z and Beyonce are currently occupied with the expansion of their $88 million Bel-Air estate, which the couple treats as their home base. They bought the property back in 2017.

Per Daily Mail, the couple reportedly took out a $57 million mortgage on their property recently, using the money to purchase a $17 million property next door. They've since reportedly torn it down in order to expand their lawn.

The media outlet reports that the estate was dubbed as California's most expensive home in 2023, and has 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 4 outdoor pools, a 15-car garage, a spa and wellness center, a private media room, a full-sized basketball court, and a separate staff quarters.