Jay-Z and Beyonce reportedly attended Kris Jenner's 70th birthday without being spotted by the paparazzi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 03: Kris Jenner attends the 27th Annual ACE Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Kris Jenner turned 70 on November 5, and a star-studded party was organized to celebrate the same. Celebrities such as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Adele, Snoop Dogg, Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Vin Diesel, and Gayle King were present at the party. According to TMZ, Beyoncé and Jay-Z also attended the event but escaped getting clicked by paparazzi.

While it couldn't be confirmed if the couple was actually present at the event, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, was clicked getting out of her car. Meanwhile, Kris' family members, including her daughters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, could be seen at her 70th birthday party. According to Page Six, Kylie also had invited a few of her friends to the event celebrating Kris Jenner.

Page Six further reported that the birthday bash was organized by Kris' children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie. Kris Jenner's birthday bash happened just a week after Kendall celebrated her 30th birthday with a lavish beach party. She had her entire family as well as close friends at the event.

Police had to be called to Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash

Kris Jenner's birthday bash turned so wild that neighbors began complaining about loud noises from Jeff Bezos' mansion, which was the party venue. According to reports by TMZ, complaints suggested that the loud sounds and music were echoing through the hills.

The outlet further reported that law enforcement officials spoke to the security and apparently issued a warning. Sources told the outlet that the primary reason behind the massive loud noise was because Bruno Mars performed live at the party. According to TMZ reports, authorities had to return to the property for a separate reason.

They reportedly were told that fake hedges were blocking the street outside the mansion. The reports indicated that the decorative items did not have proper permits and thus had to be removed while celebrities were exiting the James Bond-themed birthday bash. Kris celebrated her 60th birthday with a particular theme as well.

According to Page Six, her 60th birthday bash that happened ten years back was based on The Great Gatsby. At the time, reports claimed that the extravagant party cost $2 million. For her 70th birthday, Kris Jenner decided to wear a strapless red gown by Givenchy. She completed the look with shoulder-length gloves, ruby and diamond earrings, and a diamond bracelet.

Her look prompted netizens to flood social media platforms with compliments. Along with Kris, her children too chose some stunning outfits for the party. Kylie was seen in a white halter-neck gown by Elisabetta Franchi, and Kendall wore a fitted red silk gown. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian wore a custom beaded silver dress by Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Kourtney paired the outfit with diamond stud earrings and necklaces by Lorraine Schwartz.

Other celebrities who became a part of the birthday bash included Travis Barker, Alabama Barker, Kyle Richards, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel, Scott Disick, Rita Wilson, Kathy Hilton, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Liberty Ross, Meghan Trainor, Hailey Bieber, Paris Hilton, Toni Braxton, and Anastasia Karanikolaou.