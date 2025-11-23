Beyoncé stuns in racing uniform during F1 Grand Prix appearance with Jay-Z

Beyoncé made a notable appearance at the Formula 1 Grand Prix alongside Jay-Z (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Beyoncé made an appearance at the Formula 1 Grand Prix with Jay-Z, attracting attention to her fashion inspired by motorsport, as well as her presence at the prestigious motorsport event in Las Vegas.

The singer came in dressed in a complete racing theme outfit of a white leather zip-up bodysuit with black and red decorations.

The clothing had a gold crystal Louis Vuitton brand at the chest and was partially unbuttoned. She was dressed in black stiletto shoes, a pair of red gloves without fingers, and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

At other times, she was caught with a black coat in her hands as she walked with Jay-Z.

Beyoncé also managed to use the motorsport features in her image by posing with an expensive white helmet with logos of the sponsors.

She has also been caught on camera at other times in a black helmet and was sitting in the race car. Her looks immediately went viral, and fans expressed their enthusiasm and admiration.

Jay-Z was dressed in an all black outfit, which consisted of slacks, a black shirt, and a leather jacket that did not have a collar. He finished the appearance with a pair of sunglasses.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z join A-list celebrities at Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix weekend

Beyoncé and Jay-Z was part of a number of celebrities present at the Grand Prix weekend in Las Vegas that attracted a vast collection of A-list individuals.

The other celebrities who were present at the event were Ben Affleck, Cynthia Erivo, Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The F1 festivities also included live concerts that were related to the weekend.

In one of the shows, rapper Machine Gun Kelly made an outrageous onstage statement when talking to the audience.

“And just so you know, I’m not much far off from an F1 racer when I’m in the bedroom, because I’m very fast and it takes me a long time to get to the finish line,” he said, according to the Daily Mail.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s presence at the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix gained widespread attention and fans enjoyed their arrival.