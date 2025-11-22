Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker reunite for daughter Blaze’s 6th birthday celebration despite ongoing divorce

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker came together to celebrate their daughter Blaze’s sixth birthday (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker got together to celebrate a family event just one day after they said their marriage was over. The split-up couple came to their daughter Blaze's sixth birthday party at Ready, Set FUN! in Atlanta. The party had a Snow White theme.

Kandi Burruss wished her daughter a happy birthday through an Instagram post.

"Happy birthday to my little twin @blazetucker!!! Time is flying by! I can’t believe you’re six years old already… so strong, smart, talented, creative, big personality, & a winner! My beautiful little princess! I love you so much. Everybody give @blazetucker some bday love," Burruss wrote.

On Friday, November 21, Burruss publicly confirmed their divorce in a statement to People. In her message, she explained her decision and future focus:

“After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce. This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect.”

She added,

“I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family and my own growth. I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family.”

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s family journey

Burruss and Tucker first met in 2011 while making the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The two got engaged in January 2013 and got married in April 2014. They had two kids together.

Their daughter, Blaze, was born on November 22, 2019, via surrogate, five years after the birth of their son, Ace.

Burruss previously spoke openly about the surrogacy process, describing it as a complex choice during an episode of Parents magazine’s We Are Family podcast in 2020. She said,

“We were just trying to figure out like, okay, should we do this? How can you trust somebody with your most precious possession, your most precious gift ... somebody that you barely know?”

Reflecting on the experience later, she added,

“But now that it’s all said and done, I wouldn’t change a thing. It was the best decision that we could have made.”

Burruss has also discussed her earlier journey to motherhood with Ace. Speaking to People in 2018 about undergoing IVF, she said,

“My husband and I, we went through the IVF process to get Ace, so of course that was very emotional. I definitely cried when Ace came out.”

Ace, who's now nine, has started to explore his own creative interests. He runs a YouTube channel called Ace Plays and Giveaways, which now has over 20,000 subscribers. In addition to her family life, Burruss continues to maintain an active professional career. She is set to return to Broadway, starring in "& Juliet" from Dec. 6 through March 8. In a previous interview with People, she spoke about her approach to handling conflict within family relationships:

“People think it’s weird how I just move on from an argument, but I don’t need an apology. I know people who don’t even speak to their family. That’s just crazy to me!”

Burruss and Tucker remain involved in their kids' lives as they transition into a new stage of their family setup.