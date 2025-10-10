DancingMoto GoFundMe raises over $6000 as influencer reportedly injured in motorcycle accident

DancingMoto reportedly sustained life-threatening after a recent accident (Image via Instagram/@dancing_moto)

DancingMoto, a popular internet personality and content creator, was reportedly left injured after a recent crash.

According to a post on the TikToker’s Instagram account, he sustained life-threatening injuries in the motorcycle accident. The image carousel uploaded on DancingMoto’s handle featured him being hospitalized.

A fellow content creator, MovingMoto (also known as MotoMoo), created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the injured TikToker. MotoMoo wrote about DancingMoto’s condition following the accident:

“The crash left him with extensive, life-threatening injuries, and his condition remains uncertain as doctors work around the clock to help him pull through. Those who know DancingMoto know the kind of man he is, strong, passionate, and full of life. He’s the one who always shows up for others, bringing light, laughter, and heart wherever he goes.”

MotoMoo urged the readers to support his fellow TikToker and added:

“His family is facing unimaginable emotional and financial strain as they stay by his side through every hour of this fight. Medical costs, time away from work, and the long road ahead are overwhelming, but together, we can help lighten that load.”

The DancingMoto GoFundMe has raised more than $6,000 from nearly 130 donations. The campaign, launched a few days ago, has a goal of $24,000.

For those unaware, DancingMoto is popular for blending dance videos with motorcycle-related content. The creator, who hails from Alabama, boasts over 435,000 followers on Instagram and has more than 941,000 followers on TikTok.

A video depicting DancingMoto’s alleged crash after a police chase also went viral recently

Recently, a GoPro footage of a motorcyclist speeding on a rainy road surfaced on social media and was shared by many internet users. In the video, the biker is seen engaged in a chase with a police SUV. The 48-second-long video concludes with the law enforcement vehicle striking the motorcycle from behind and then allegedly running over the operator.

Multiple handles claimed that the chase happened between Georgia State police and DancingMoto. However, neither the Georgia State Patrol, the Georgia Department of Public Safety, nor the TikToker confirmed the viral version of the accident. However, MotoMoo detailed a similar account of the crash in the GoFundMe description, but didn’t mention the police chase. He wrote:

“Our brother Dancingmoto was involved in a devastating motorcycle accident a few days ago, one that left him in critical condition after being struck and ran over, which caused severe injuries. He’s now fighting for his life in what can only be described as his darkest hour.”

Days after sustaining the life-threatening injuries, DancingMoto’s condition has seemingly improved. MovingMoto shared a picture of his fellow TikToker via his Instagram Stories and wrote:

“Proud of your progress ❤️ @dancing_moto”

DancingMoto reposted MotoMoo’s Instagram Story and described him as “the sweetest and most caring person.”