John Bond GoFundMe raises over $42,000 for Navy veteran killed in Grand Blanc church shooting

John Bond, a 77-year-old Navy veteran, was identified as one of the victims of shooting and fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on September 28, 2025 in Grand Blanc, Michigan. (Image via Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Five people, including the perpetrator, died in a shooting incident at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (the LDS Church) in Grand Blanc on Sunday, September 28, local police confirmed. The Detroit Free Press reported that John Bond, a 77-year-old Navy veteran, was identified by his family as one of the victims of the tragedy.

Emily and Jamie Garcia, Bond’s grandchildren, created a GoFundMe page after the shooting. Describing John as “loving husband, father and grandfather,” they confirmed that he was fatally shot at the LDS Church on Sunday. Emily and Jamie shared:

“He was a well known and loved member of his family and active in his community. John was a Navy veteran serving for 9 years, a lover of golf and trains and always loved spending time with his family and grandkids.”

They asserted that the funds will go towards John’s memorial service and will support his wife and their grandmother, Joanne Bond, to ease the navigation of this heartbreaking time.” The campaign, which had a goal of $15,000, received an overwhelming community support and was able to raise over $42,000 within two days of its creation.

A user (Oliver x) shared their words of support for John Bond’s family, as they wrote:

“I am donating as someone who is liberal and a member of the LGBT community.”

They voiced their opposition to the senseless violence, while adding:

“I want to communicate that few people in my group of people condone violence despite what the media portrays and I also want to communicate that violence is not the answer, especially when it targets any religious group.”

Oliver x concluded by sharing their condolences to the people who were affected by the Grand Blanc church shooting and remarked that the incident “never should have happened.”

John Bond’s granddaughter, Emily Garcia, thanks the community for its support

After the John Bond GoFundMe campaign reached its goal within two days of its creation, the campaign organizer, Emily Garcia, expressed her gratitude to the donors. John Bond’s granddaughter wrote:

“Thank you to each and every one of you who supported our grandma in this sad time.”

She added:

“We can't thank you enough for helping ensure she can take care of all of the arrangements necessary as she navigates this tragedy. Thank you again for your generosity and care. Love from the family.”

According to the GoFundMe page, John Bond’s memorial service is scheduled for October 13. While there have been other unconfirmed fundraisers being organized to support the Grand Blanc church shooting victims, the campaign dedicated to the late 77-year-old Navy veteran has been confirmed to be legitimate, according to the Detroit Free Press.

However, Grand Blanc Police Chief William Renye warned the online users against the unverified GoFundMe pages. He said in a video posted on his department’s Facebook page:

“We frequently get asked this question and I want to caution you with the social media post going around for GoFundMe accounts through my experience as a law enforcement officer. Some of those could be fraudulent and we want to protect you.”

He spoke about the fund created by ELGA Credit Union to help the victims and said:

“We partnered with ELGA Credit Union, which is a local credit union here in Genesee County, which has 16 branches throughout the county. They’ve created a fund called the Victim Compassion Fund Grand Blanc Strong.”

Chief Renye stated that anyone can visit any of the 16 branches of ELGA Credit Union to make a donation. Alternatively, they can contribute through an online webpage created for the Victim Compassion Fund.

Renye also confirmed that there have been five deaths, including the 40-year-old perpetrator named Thomas Jacob Sanford. He shared that eight people were hospitalised after suffering gunshot wounds or smoke inhalation.

Sanford, who reportedly rammed his pickup truck through the LDS Church’s brick wall and opened fire at the worshippers, allegedly set the building on fire before the police fatally shot him.