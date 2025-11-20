MN Wild young fan GoFundMe donations surge as team pays tribute to 10-year-old who died from leukemia

Weston Paszkiewicz, a fan of MN Wild, being honored by the team (Image via X/@mnwild)

NHL team MN Wild’s 10-year-old fan, Weston Paszkiewicz, who featured as a guest for two of their games, has passed away after a difficult battle with Leukemia. Paszkiewicz, who was a resident of Long Lake, Minnesota, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in January, as per KARE 11.

Paszkiewicz’s passing was announced by his mother, Danielle Paszkiewicz, on his CaringBridge site.

While sharing that Paszkiewicz died while engaging in his favorite activity, watching hockey, the grieving mother wrote,

“Our hearts are heavy as we write this update. We sadly share that Weston passed away this evening at 7:40 pm. He has completed his battle with cancer and as our kids say, is now cancer free! He was surrounded by his family and passed peacefully while watching a hockey game believe it or not.”

Danielle also provided insight into her son’s final day, and added:

“He started this morning waking up with very little strength and seemed more confused. We carried him to the couch as he wasn’t able to walk himself from our room to the living room. Once on the couch he seemed more confused and we noticed his pupils were unequal with visible facial droop on his left side. It was apparent to us that he had sustained a stroke at some point in the night.”

Weston Paszkiewicz, the 10-year-old boy who recently signed a one-day contract with the Minnesota Wild and pranked folks alongside Marc-André Fleury, tragically passed away yesterday.



Tonight, NHL on TNT honored him.#MNWild #LetsGoPens #NHL pic.twitter.com/1nrsTLbafb — Queen of the Puck (@rbarkleyhockey) November 20, 2025

Paszkiewicz’s mother also wrote that the 10-year-old was given medications to keep him comfortable in his weak state.

He was visited by many family members through the day. Danielle ended the update by writing,

“We will keep this short as it has been a long day that still does not seem real. Weston, you are the most courageous, strong, resilient, incredible person ever and we love you forever. Sleep tight Weston, everyone loves you so much!”

MN Wild paid tribute to Weston Paszkiewicz, who was hosted by the team for Make-A-Wish day and again on Hockey Fights Cancer night

After Weston Paszkiewicz’s death, MN Wild took to their social media page to post a tribute for their young mega fan. While urging their fans to honor the memory of Paszkiewicz, the team wrote:

“We are devastated to learn of Weston’s passing. He was such a courageous young man that will be greatly missed by everyone that had the opportunity to know him. Our hearts are with his family and friends, and all those that were impacted by Weston’s brave fight. Please join us in leaving a hockey stick out for Weston tonight…”

We are devastated to learn of Weston’s passing. He was such a courageous young man that will be greatly missed by everyone that had the opportunity to know him. Our hearts are with his family and friends, and all those that were impacted by Weston’s brave fight.



Please join us… pic.twitter.com/l4gwCuroUO — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) November 19, 2025

Paszkiewicz spent a memorable day with the MN Wild on Make-A-Wish day on October 30, when he skated alongside the team.

According to NHL.com, the 10-year-old and then-MN Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury also pranked forward Kirill Kaprizov.

Paszkiewicz also received the player of the game helmet after the Wild’s game with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The team gave Paszkiewicz another memorable night on Sunday for the Hockey Fights Cancer night.

Since MN Wild posted about Paszkiewicz’s death, the donations on his GoFundMe page increased.

As of the writing of this article, more than $165,000 has been raised for Paszkiewicz’s GoFundMe campaign, which was launched back in January when he was diagnosed with leukemia.

A donor who contributed to Paszkiewicz’s GoFundMe campaign after his death, wrote on the campaign page that she would be leaving a hockey stick out in honor of the young fan’s memory.