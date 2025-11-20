Police arrest ex-RHOP star Mia Thornton over alleged $11,000 condo theft

Former ‘RHOP’ Cast Member Mia Thornton Arrested in Atlanta Over Alleged Condo Furniture Theft (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

Former Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Mia Thornton was taken into custody in Atlanta on November 19 in connection with an ongoing larceny investigation involving a rental property. According to Atlanta police, she was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and booked into Fulton County Jail based on an active warrant tied to the case.

Authorities confirmed that the arrest happened due to an incident reported in October. A property management firm informed police on behalf of a condo owner who claimed some furnishings inside the unit he rented to Thornton had been stolen from the unit. The police report stated that the furniture, along with a mounted television and other items in question, was allegedly stolen during the night of October 28. The estimated value of the property lost was $11,000. At this point, there has been no success in obtaining a statement from Thornton.

Thornton’s departure from RHOP and plans for a new chapter

Thornton was a cast member of The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6. It was announced earlier this year that she will not be coming back next season. In April, she announced on Instagram that she relocated to Atlanta with her family and would not be returning to the show after four seasons.

"This next chapter is already full of exciting opportunities, and I can’t wait to take you all along for the ride. Big things are coming," she wrote. "I don’t just make headlines — I make History. Atlanta, brace yourself. The empire has expanded."

She spoke of how much she appreciated the network, the production team, her castmates, and the viewers who had stuck by her throughout her tenure. Even though she assured her departure from the series, Thornton alluded to new career opportunities that were already emerging after her departure. Her message was an allusion to future works and the fact that she planned to continue her journey with her fans, even as she settled into her new life in Atlanta. The case of the alleged condo theft remains open. The police have not provided any further information on expected court dates and other proceedings.

Having just moved and changed professions, Thornton's case becomes one of the most significant developments in her post-RHOP life in the public eye.