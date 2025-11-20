Donald Trump Signs Epstein Files Release Bill, Reversing Earlier Opposition (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

POTUS Donald Trump has put his signature on a law that tells the Justice Department to make public documents from its long investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. This marks a change from his earlier position against the measure.

BREAKING: President Trump confirms he has officially signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act.



All of the files will now be released. pic.twitter.com/9Y3RR948tp — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 20, 2025

The law, which got wide support from both parties in the Senate and House, says the government must release materials about the federal probe into Epstein within 30 days.

However, there are some exceptions to protect the privacy of victims and ongoing investigations.

Donald Trump’s reversal and public reaction to the Epstein file disclosure

Epstein, who was found guilty of sex crimes and died while in federal custody in 2019, is still a focus of public interest because of his ties to many well-known people over many years.

The soon-to-be-released investigation records will shed more light on parts of Epstein's social circle and legal past. Yet, the law limits how much can be shared due to legal protections.

For a long time, Trump worried that making internal investigative documents public might set a precedent.

This could affect how future presidents or the executive branch keep things private. He even asked Republican lawmakers to vote against the bill, as congressional aides reported.

But when it became clear the bill would pass no matter what, Trump decided to sign it.

After signing the bill, Trump said it would make things clearer and might show how some politicians were linked to Epstein.

He talked about the upcoming release as a chance for people to better grasp the case, but pointed out that some details would still be kept secret by law.

Pam Bondi, the Attorney General, said the Justice Department will follow the law's rules and get the files ready to share within the required time.

She said that while they want to be open, they'll still protect private info and anything that could affect ongoing investigations.

People are still very interested in the Epstein case. A new nationwide survey showed that most people don't trust how the government has handled information about Epstein.

Many folks from different political groups think important facts have been kept secret. The same poll also showed that not many people liked how Trump dealt with the situation when he was president.

Besides signing the bill to release information, Trump told federal officials to look into Democratic figures who had past associations with Epstein.

It is still uncertain that the records concerning these people will be part of the new release, since Justice Department officials will have the freedom to withhold the information concerning investigations that are still going on.

The upcoming publication of investigative records is the latest in a case that has been attracting the eyes of the mass media ever since the death of Epstein several years ago.