Who is Andrew Wilson of The Crucible married to? All about the debater and his wife amid viral Whatever podcast confrontation

Andrew Wilson verbally attacks female debater over her progressive worldview
Amrita Das
Thursday 11/20/2025 at 12:25AM EST
  • The Crucible host Andrew Wilson goes off on female debater after his wife is mentioned on 'whatever' podcast. (Image via Instagram/@rachel_wilson_bhm)
    The Crucible debate show host Andrew Wilson, who is married to Rachel Wilson is currently going viral over his recent argument on the whatever podcast. Andrew, who is a frequent guest on the show, hurled slurs at Charlie, a female debater on whatever's Episode 22 from November 9.

    The debate continued for more than 6 hours. However, at the 4 hour mark, things got heated when Charlie mentioned Andrew's wife Rachel's past relationships. She argued how Rachel having children from three different men did not align with Andrew's far-right traditional Christian values.

    Andrew Wilson may not be a well-recognzied household name for many, he is a well-known figure among red pill content enthusiasts in the manosphere. Born and raised in a Protestant Christian household, Andrew converted to Orthodox Christianism in 2021. His common debate opponents are progressive liberals, feminists, and leftists.

     

     

    Andrew's wife, Rachel Wilson, who was homeschooled, addressed her past in a previous interview. The clip was shared on Reddit in the r/LengfOrGirf subgroup in 2023:

    "I'm not saying I'm perfect. Clearly, I was dumb, I miscalculated, I had issues and problems that made me do these things. I'm not saying I'm an innocent sweet angel."

    Rachel claimed:

    "I was never promiscuous though."

    Rachel Wilson said she has had in three long-term relationships spanning 27 years of her life. Her first relationship started when she was 16, and she became a mother at 20. She called herself a "very dedicated mom" who has been a homemaker since she was young. Rachel added:

    "Do I have five kids by three guys? Yes, I do. I know how that sounds, and I knew when I was 26."

    According to the Reddit post, Rachel had her first two children with her highschool boyfriend whom she got married to. However, that man left her after their second baby was born. Rachel reportedly had her third child out of wedlock with a man with criminal records. After that, she met Andrew Wilson and had two kids with him. Andrew reportedly had DNA tests done on their two children.

    Rachel Wilson also authored the book, Occult Feminism: The Secret History of Women's Liberation.

    Andrew Wilson calls female debater a "d*ke" during viral debate

    Hosted by Brian Atlas, during Episode 22 on the whatever podcast, Charlie, the female debater, described herself as a “staunch feminist”, who has enjoyed the freedom of education and autonomy over her body. She asked Andrew how he would sell her on his "worldview".

    Andrew reasoned the society feminists have built is "f*cked", which is why Donald Trump was elected the President a second time. He argued that the only freedom feminists preach is the freedom of engaging in acts of degeneracy:

    "The freedom to promiscuously have s*x, and then have an abortion to take care of that if you need to."

    Andrew claimed feminists do not care about "freedoms that are really intrinsic to the human experience".

     

     

    Eventually, Andrew Wilson told Charlie he would not be able to convince her of his worldview, not because he isn't a good orator or his words aren't compelling enough, but:

    "Charlie, I think honestly you're too f*cking stupid to understand them."

    Charlie responded by trying to sell Andrew on her worldview:

    "Your wife has three baby daddies and has been married twice before."

    Upon hearing the female debater bring up his wife, Andrew Wilson resorted to insulting Charlie for being a lesbian. He said:

    "You lick sn*zz. You’re a f*cking d*ke. Don't talk sh*t about my wife you stupid b*tch. Shut your f*cking mouth. Shut your stupid b*tch mouth."

    When Andrew went on to say he did not bring Charlie's family into their argument because he was "better" than her, she replied:

    "No, it's because you're embarrassed, and you know that the traditional values that you try to sell people on are bullsh*t because you are not a traditional man."

    Andrew Wilson asked Charlie why he should be considered immoral for raising children whose biological fathers abandoned them. She explained Andrew's family dynamic would be be acceptable and deemed a good deed under her progressive worldview, as opposed to how it would be perceived by a far-right conservative society:

    "Under your worldview, that would not be so Christian nationalists."

    Charlie accused Andrew of spreading hate under the guise of being a traditional Christian man.

    As snippets from this confrontation went viral online, many people claimed Rachel Wilson got invovled with Andrew while he was married to another woman. However, she called these claims "wild allegations", adding people only propagate "this garbage" to attack her husband, Andrew Wilson.

