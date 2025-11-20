Who is Andrew Wilson of The Crucible married to? All about the debater and his wife amid viral Whatever podcast confrontation

The Crucible host Andrew Wilson goes off on female debater after his wife is mentioned on 'whatever' podcast. (Image via Instagram/@rachel_wilson_bhm)

The Crucible debate show host Andrew Wilson, who is married to Rachel Wilson is currently going viral over his recent argument on the whatever podcast. Andrew, who is a frequent guest on the show, hurled slurs at Charlie, a female debater on whatever's Episode 22 from November 9.

The debate continued for more than 6 hours. However, at the 4 hour mark, things got heated when Charlie mentioned Andrew's wife Rachel's past relationships. She argued how Rachel having children from three different men did not align with Andrew's far-right traditional Christian values.

Andrew Wilson may not be a well-recognzied household name for many, he is a well-known figure among red pill content enthusiasts in the manosphere. Born and raised in a Protestant Christian household, Andrew converted to Orthodox Christianism in 2021. His common debate opponents are progressive liberals, feminists, and leftists.

Andrew's wife, Rachel Wilson, who was homeschooled, addressed her past in a previous interview. The clip was shared on Reddit in the r/LengfOrGirf subgroup in 2023:

"I'm not saying I'm perfect. Clearly, I was dumb, I miscalculated, I had issues and problems that made me do these things. I'm not saying I'm an innocent sweet angel."

Rachel claimed:

"I was never promiscuous though."

Rachel Wilson said she has had in three long-term relationships spanning 27 years of her life. Her first relationship started when she was 16, and she became a mother at 20. She called herself a "very dedicated mom" who has been a homemaker since she was young. Rachel added:

"Do I have five kids by three guys? Yes, I do. I know how that sounds, and I knew when I was 26."

According to the Reddit post, Rachel had her first two children with her highschool boyfriend whom she got married to. However, that man left her after their second baby was born. Rachel reportedly had her third child out of wedlock with a man with criminal records. After that, she met Andrew Wilson and had two kids with him. Andrew reportedly had DNA tests done on their two children.

Rachel Wilson also authored the book, Occult Feminism: The Secret History of Women's Liberation.

Andrew Wilson calls female debater a "d*ke" during viral debate