Joey Williams GoFundMe raises over $12000 as Donegal boys basketball team mourns teammate

Joey Williams died in a car crash and the case is being investigated by the authorities (Image via Getty)

A GoFundMe page was recently launched to help the family of Joey Williams, who died on Sunday, October 5, 2025. Notably, Williams was a student of Donegal High School and a part of their basketball team.

The fundraiser was started by an individual named Jaema Bonte. The description said that apart from being a student and a player, Williams was also a close friend and a son whose “smile” was sufficient to “light up any room.”

Bonte also wrote that Joey “lifted up” everyone who shared a strong bond with him over the years. A request was then made to the general public to contribute in honor of Williams’ memory and show the family that he was loved by all.

“As his family navigates this unimaginable loss, we are coming together to support them during this difficult time. Donations will help cover funeral expenses and provide the family with the space to grieve and heal without added financial burden”, the fundraiser says.

The page shows that hundreds of people are sending different amounts so far. The money raised as of this writing has been more than $15,000, which is more than the requested funds of $10,000.

Donegal basketball team expressed their grief over Joey Williams’ death: Car crash and other details

Lancaster Online stated that Joey’s playing skills created headlines for various reasons, including scoring 11.8 points per game while playing against the Indians last winter.

As per the outlet, Joey Williams lost his life in a car accident. The authorities did not reveal anything about the cause of the crash. The Susquehanna Regional Police Department said that the incident happened at the 1800 block of Landis Road in East Donegal Township.

According to WGAL, the Donegal School District issued a letter over the demise of Joey, saying that all the members and the IU13 Crisis Team are cooperating with the staff members to support everyone.

“We recognize that everyone responds to loss differently, and a student’s reaction may depend on factors such as age, personality, past experiences, and their relationship with the student”, the letter says.

The district also expressed gratitude to everyone for their help, and told the parents and guardians of the students to get in touch with the counselor or a trusted professional for support, adding that there are other staff members to help the children.

The school basketball team even shared a tribute post on X (formerly Twitter). They added a black-and-white photo, featuring Williams’ back being shown to the camera. The caption says that Joey would remain a part of the team, and they would carry his spirit with them forever.

The team also wrote that they would miss Williams’ presence in every room and gym alongside his game.