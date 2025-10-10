Why is Hulu shutting down after 20 years? Explained

Hulu (Image via Getty)

After nearly 20 years as one of the most recognizable streaming platforms, Hulu’s run as a standalone service is nearing its end. According to Disney’s recent announcement, Hulu will be fully integrated into Disney+ by 2026, marking the next step in Disney’s consolidation strategy. The merger aims to simplify user experience and strengthen Disney’s position in the competitive streaming market by combining Hulu’s adult-oriented content with Disney+’s family-friendly lineup.

This integration will also streamline subscription plans, likely giving viewers access to a unified library under one app and login. Beginning October 8, Hulu has replaced the Star brand across Disney+’s international markets, becoming the new hub for adult-oriented programming worldwide. In the United States, Disney+ subscribers will gradually see stronger Hulu integration within the app through what Disney calls “an ongoing and iterative slate of product updates on the homepage and beyond. While the standalone Hulu app will eventually be phased out, Disney plans to preserve the brand name globally under the new label “Hulu on Disney+.

The beginning of Hulu and its acquisition by Disney+

Launched in 2007, Hulu quickly became a major player in the streaming industry by offering next-day access to popular network TV shows and building a strong catalog of original programming. Over nearly two decades, Hulu has remained a key destination for both current television content and original hits, making it one of the most recognizable streaming brands and arguably the primary competitor of Netflix.

Disney officially completed its full takeover of Hulu in the summer of 2025 after finalizing its long-awaited acquisition deal with its parent company, Comcast, securing total ownership of the platform. Following the deal, industry analysts widely predicted that Hulu’s eventual phaseout as a standalone service was inevitable, as Disney aimed to consolidate its streaming operations under a unified ecosystem.

Changing prices of subscription plans of Hulu and Disney+

The most recent change takes place at the same time as subscription costs for all of Disney's streaming services have increased. Commencing on October 21:

The monthly cost of Disney+ with advertisements will rise from $9.99 to $11.99.

Disney+ Premium will increase from $16 to $19 with no advertisements.

The price of Hulu with commercials will increase to $11.99; however, the price of Hulu without advertisements will stay at $18.99.

Lastly, the biggest hike will occur for Hulu + Live TV with advertising, which would go from $7 to $90 a month.

The price of ESPN Select, formerly known as ESPN+, will go up by $1 to $12.99.

Disney claims that these price adjustments reflect the growing library brought about by the launch of the combined Disney+/Hulu platform and ongoing expenditures on new original content.

Check in for more news and updates from the world of films and television.