Tophiachu GoFundMe: Influencer Tophia Slydell pleads for donations months after brother killed in carjacking incident

Tophiachu has launched a GoFundMe seeking financial help for stable housing (Image via Instagram/@tophiachu)

Tophia “Tophiachu” Slydell recently urged her followers for financial support, months after her brother was killed in a carjacking incident. The 31-year-old influencer addressed her viewers in a recent Instagram Reel, sharing details about her GoFundMe campaign.

Tophia wrote in the caption:

“We never imagined our lives could change so suddenly. My brother was taken from us in a carjacking, and my mom was shot in the face. I managed to escape.”

Tophiachu added:

“We’re heartbroken and trying to find the strength to get through this. Any help toward my brother’s burial and help secure a safe stable living environment. This means the world to us if you can help anything helps no matter how small.”

In the Instagram Reel, Tophia Slydell asked viewers to tag large content creators or celebrities to help her video reach a broader audience. The influencer said:

“I’m hoping this could reach somebody to help me and my mom secure stable housing. I know that my GoFundMe is a lot and a huge ask for people, considering I haven’t had the best reputation on social media, due to bullying, harassment, et cetera that I tried to clean up. I don’t have a lawyer, can’t afford that.”

Tophia Slydell spoke about the health issues her mother has been struggling with, especially following the shooting incident. The Instagrammer stated that no one from her extended family could assist her and her mother due to their financial struggles. Tophiachu asked her followers to donate to and share her fundraiser to help her secure stable housing.

The influencer, who created the campaign with a goal of $500,000, urged on the GoFundMe page:

“We’re humbly asking for your support to help cover funeral and burial costs, and to help us take the next step toward a secure place to live.”

Tophiachu, aka Tophia Slydell, calls out the haters after receiving backlash for her GoFundMe

After posting her Reel urging her followers to donate to her GoFundMe, Tophiachu shared the link through Instagram Stories. In a follow-up story, she asked everyone to be kinder and refrain from leaving negative comments. Tophiachu claimed that she will delete the hateful comments and block the users.

After many called out Tophia Slydell, seeking accountability, she hit back at her critics, asserting that they had previously supported problematic celebrities and content creators. In the next Instagram Story, she wrote:

“It bothers me I've said I can't do social media cause I was told if I film on property I'd be put out. Ofc I can't work on my social media. Yall will have every excuse to not help someone in need and say the reason your not getting help is because you have no job when I'm seeing people get housing no income. Your not among the homeless to see what help we get or not what we are doing or not.”

She asserted that it is her dream to own a house, work on herself, and make better content. Tophia wrote that she is not entitled to anyone’s money, but asked social media users not to be rude or harass others. She added in another story:

“I'm doing the best I can no I'm not milking a sight that happens months ago not years it's still fresh. You watch your sibling die infront of you then talk about get over it. I saw his eye missing.”

She called out her brother’s ex-partner for harassing her daily and claimed:

“I got harassed so bad I have ptsd from trama and major depression talking about I diagnosed myself when I was diagnosed by a professional.”

In other Instagram Stories, she continued to speak about the incident, her late brother, and more, while also thanking those who contributed to the campaign. She also called out those who accused her of setting up the GoFundMe for Comic-Con and remarked:

“Some of yall annoy me and will make up any excuse. Who in their right mind would ask for 500k for a comic con that isn't happening till January. Like I'm not planning for comic con I'm trying to get stable housing yet yall say my priorities are off. Nobody bid forcing you to donate but stop making up lies and excuses.”

For those unaware, Tophia’s brother, Donald Slydell Jr., 27, and their mother were shot by a carjacking suspect named Peter Garcia on March 11, 2025, at 3:30 am, near Montgomery Park in Albuquerque. Donald died, while his mother sustained injuries in “the head/neck area,” per Albuquerque police. Garcia drove away with the car, in which Tophia’s mother and brother were sleeping. However, later the suspect was also shot dead.