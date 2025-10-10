Who is Brandi Kruse? Trump’s reaction to reporter’s bizarre remarks goes viral online

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 08: Conservative commentator Brandi Kruse speaks during a roundtable discussion in the State Dining Room of the White House on October 08, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump’s administration held the roundtable to discuss the anti-fascist Antifa movement after signing an executive order designating it as a “domestic terrorist organization”. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Bradi Kruse, an internet personality, was among the famous influencers who joined the Antifa roundtable discussion at the White House State Dining Room.

During the gathering, the conservative political commentator remarked that she suffered from “TDS” (Trump derangement syndrome) in front of the President. Kruse also joked about how recovering from TDS made her happier, healthier, more successful, and attractive. The statement and POTUS’ reaction later went viral online.

For those unaware, Brandi Kruse is a former TV host/correspondent for KCPQ (Fox 13 Seattle). According to her LinkedIn profile, the conservative influencer worked for the station for over six years before leaving in November 2021. Earlier that year, she was also among the recipients of the Northwest Emmy Award in the Breaking or Spot News category for KCPQ.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Kruse was also an investigative reporter for KIRO Radio, a Bonneville International-owned station, between 2011 and 2015. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln alumnus is known for hosting the podcast "unDivided" with Brandi Kruse, which focuses on political commentary and news analysis.

In addition to her podcast, the internet personality is also listed as a debater on Open to Debate’s website.

Internet users react as Trump’s reaction to Brandi Kruse’s “TDS” remark goes viral

During a White House roundtable on Wednesday, various internet political influencers, including Nick Sortor, Jack Posobiec, Andy Ngo, Jonathan Choe, and others, spoke about Antifa. Brandi Kruse also shared her views and experience with the anti-fascist movement.

While she shared her criticism of Antifa, the former Seattle-based journalist spoke about being a survivor of TDS–Trump derangement syndrome. Kruse said:

“I was told by probably a dozen people not to tell you this. I'm going to tell it anyway because it's relevant to what we're talking about. I'm living proof that you can recover from TDS [Trump derangement syndrome].”

Brandi shared that she suffered from Trump derangement syndrome for nearly eight years, but eventually recovered from it. She added:

“And by the way, it's much better to not have TDS. I'm happier. I'm healthier, more successful. I even think I got a little more attractive after I got rid of my Trump derangement syndrome.”

Trump replied to Brandi Kruse’s remarks and added:

“Very Attractive.”

I'm glad I didn't eat lunch today or I'd have thrown it up by now/ https://t.co/XVwXFwy47L — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 8, 2025

The President’s reaction made its way to social media, with Acyn (@Acyn) being one of the popular X accounts to share it. Mehdi Hasan, former MSNBC broadcaster and Zeteo founder, quoted the clip and wrote about being cringed by the response:

“I'm glad I didn't eat lunch today or I'd have thrown it up by now/”

“SNL doesn’t even have to TRY. The source material is already absolute gold,” a user reacted to @Acyn’s post.

“Hahaha good lord, I have now seen it all 🤣,” one user tweeted.

“This could literally be a skit on SNL,” another one said.

Many others shared similar reactions to the TDS remark and the President’s reaction. However, Brandi didn’t conclude her address with her Trump derangement syndrome joke, as she continued to criticize Antifa, citing her experience as a reporter.

After she finished her address, Trump reiterated his disapproval of the anti-fascist organization and jokingly congratulated Brandi Kruse for recovering from TDS.