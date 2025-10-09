Was Tim Kaine son arrested in Trump rally? Viral claim explored

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) questions U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) during his Senate Foreign Relations confirmation hearing at Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

A Facebook post that has been recently recirculating states that Linwood Michael Kaine, the son of U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016, was arrested as part of an Antifa group during a protest at a pro-Trump rally in Minnesota. The claim has sparked an online debate, with many questioning the veracity of the statement.

"Linwood Michael Kaine, was arrested during an anti-Trump protest in Minnesota in 2017 on suspicion of felony second-degree riot. He was among a group of Antifa protesters who disrupted a rally supporting President Trump," the post read.

In March 2017, Linwood “Woody” Kaine, then 24, was arrested at a protest held outside the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul. The demonstration was held concurrently with a march in support of then-President Donald Trump.

Kaine was one of several people arrested after the protest became violent, according to the BBC and local outlet Pioneer Press.

Kaine was originally charged with felony level second degree rioting. But officials later opted not to pursue those charges, citing “insufficient facts to prove felony-level riot.” Kaine was subsequently freed from police custody.

Senator Tim Kaine, at the time, released a written statement through his spokesman, also acknowledging the incident. They told BBC Newsnight that he and his wife would not necessarily back their children’s political views, but they stood up for their right to express them.

Court proceedings and final outcome of Linwood Michael Kaine's arrest

More details came to light later in 2017, after the case had been settled in Minnesota courts. The Associated Press reported that Linwood Kaine ultimately pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor obstruction charge.

The court ordered him to spend 90 days in jail, with 86 days suspended, which meant he ultimately served just four. He was also sentenced to probation and ordered to pay $236 in fines and fees. Two other misdemeanor counts were dismissed.

2017: Recall VA Sen @timkaine’s son, Linwood Michael "Woody" Kaine, pulled a 2020 Summer of Love; sentenced to 1y probation+$236 in fines for resisting arrest after disrupting a Trump rally. Fireworks & smoke bombs set off inside MN capitol



Woody arrested outside capitol &… https://t.co/XgW4u9IupL pic.twitter.com/FapTumO1hE — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) July 12, 2024

Kaine and others had donned black clothing and entered the Capitol building during the protest, according to a criminal complaint. Kaine allegedly fought officers when they tried to arrest him and was captured.

Investigators said they believe that a smoke bomb was hurled during the melee, but emphasized that there’s no evidence that Kaine used any.

The viral Facebook post’s assertion that Linwood Kaine was an “Antifa member” does not have a basis in fact. While he was among those who took part in an anti-Trump demonstration, there are no official reports or legal documents that describe him as a member of Antifa, and the authorities didn’t charge him with any crimes related to extremist violence.