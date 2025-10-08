Did Donald Trump call Greta Thunberg an angry kid? Climate activist hits out at the US President over his latest remarks

Greta Thunberg was previously arrested for the same reason in June this year (Image via Getty)

Greta Thunberg has recently responded to Donald Trump, who was heard saying in a viral video that the popular climate activist is having anger management issues.

Notably, the news arrives after Greta was involved in a legal problem, where she was taken into custody alongside several activists this month from a Global Sumud flotilla that aimed to provide necessary supplies to Gaza.

While Trump’s video started trending, the author responded with a statement through her Instagram handle on October 8, 2025.

Thunberg referred to how the President of the United States was speaking about her character, stating that she appreciates Trump’s concern for her mental health. She then added a message for Trump.

“I would kindly receive any recommendations you might have to deal with these so called “anger management problems” since - judging by your impressive track record - you seem to be suffering from them too”, Greta stated.

According to Sky News, Donald Trump’s comments on Greta Thunberg were in response to a few reporters who asked his opinion about the deportation.

The former claimed at the time that Greta was “angry” and crazy.” He also mentioned:

“You mean she’s no longer into the environment and now she’s doing this? She’s a troublemaker, she has anger management problems, and she should see a doctor.”

As of this writing, Trump has not replied to Greta’s latest social media post on any platform. Moreover, Thunger has already been deported.

Greta Thunberg has been involved in a similar issue

In June 2025, Greta was detained by Israeli authorities in the Mediterranean. The foreign ministry later confirmed through a post on X that Thunberg was leaving for Sweden on a flight. Two snaps were also shared, with one of them showing Greta sitting inside the flight.

Among the detained individuals, five allegedly refused to sign the deportation orders.

Moreover, Greta Thunberg made accusations of kidnapping against Israel as soon as she arrived at the airport.

On the other hand, the Stockholm, Sweden native’s latest arrest created headlines when the country’s foreign ministry got in touch with her parents through an email, claiming that her condition inside prison was not so good.

Moreover, the mail, which was obtained by The Guardian, alleged that Greta was not getting food and water supplies as required.

However, a report by i24 News stated that, as per the records of the Population and Migration Tribunal, the claims were not true.

The outlet also stated that Greta Thunberg was seeking to offer the necessary facilities to the other activists detained along with her.

The Israel Foreign Ministry also responded to the claims in a separate post on social media.

They described the allegations as “brazen lies”, adding that the legal rights of all those under custody were “fully upheld.” Apart from that, the agency said:

“Greta also did not complain to the Israeli authorities about any of these ludicrous and baseless allegations - because they never occurred.”

According to BBC News, Greta Thunberg was surrounded by her supporters when she came to the Athens airport after her recent deportation.

However, 138 more activists are still in detention, and among those who returned have continued to make allegations against Israel, such as physical and mental abuse and inhumane detention conditions.