Where was Love Is Blind season 9 filmed? Details explored

The newest season of Love Is Blind takes viewers on another emotional journey as singles open up to strangers in hopes of finding lasting love.

This time, the experiment introduces a fresh backdrop and a new group of participants eager to connect beyond appearances.

Midway through the season’s buzz, many fans began wondering where it was filmed.

Season 9 was filmed in Denver, Colorado, with the signature pods still located in California. The Denver setting adds a distinctive charm, showcasing the city’s vibrant energy, outdoor lifestyle, and authentic dating culture throughout the participants’ romantic experiences.

Inside the Colorado setting of Love Is Blind Season 9

The Denver setting and season premise

Following the announcement during the Season 8 reunion, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey confirmed that the new season would move from Minneapolis to Denver.

The reveal featured Minnesota Vikings player Josh Metellus and Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton, symbolically passing the torch from Minnesota to Colorado.

In this season, 32 Denver-based singles take part in the social experiment, dating through the pods before deciding whether to propose and meet in person.

As in previous seasons, the format centers on emotional connection over physical attraction.

After leaving the pods, couples return to the real world to navigate family introductions, shared living, and the pressures of wedding planning.

The pods filmed in California

All the cast members of the show are locals of Denver, but the pods were still shot in California, where Love Is Blind has its permanent studio.

Production designer Dave Edwards said that the pods have been made to look nicer and have better visual quality all the time, but they kept the original design that allows couples to focus on communication.

The lounge is connected with each pod; therefore, the participants can relax there and even talk with each other about their impressions between dates.

The distance between the filming location and the cast's hometown has been in Love is Blind since the beginning of the show, giving the production the possibility to maintain technical control and still show different regional dating cultures every season.

Filming timeline and episode release schedule Season 9 of Love Is Blind premiered on October 1, 2025, following Netflix’s trademark phased release format. Instead of dropping all episodes at once, the streaming platform opted for a weekly rollout, allowing viewers to stay engaged and discuss each development as it unfolds. The first batch, released on October 1, included the first six episodes, setting up the introductions, pod connections, and early engagements. The following week, on October 8, episodes seven through nine continued the story as the couples faced real-world challenges. Episodes ten and eleven were released on October 15, leading into the dramatic final stretch. The season concludes on October 22 with episode twelve, where audiences discover which couples make it to the altar. This staggered schedule keeps the anticipation alive, giving fans time to process the emotional turns, conflicts, and heartfelt moments that define the Denver-based season.

The cast and local flavor

The primary professionals in Season 9 cast are a mixture of members from the Denver area and include nurses, real estate agents, data analysts, engineers, and entrepreneurs ranging from the late 20s to early 40s.

Without a doubt, their different characters are a perfect reflection of the city’s culture: active, outdoorsy, and liberal.

Most of the singles have common ground in hiking, fitness, and exploring Colorado’s picturesque landscapes, which gives a fresh vibe to post-pod life when the couples get back to their homes.

Furthermore, Denver’s tightly-knit social scene and the priority given to work-life balance influence the behavior of participants in relationships this season.

The cast members mentioned several times that emotional intelligence, having common goals, and mutual respect were their top priorities, which are the main aspects of the city’s progressive and down-to-earth community spirit.

The show is locally dedicated to the presentation of things like a desire for the closest connection with nature and being sincere, which have a great influence on dating dynamics in the Mile High City.

It is just like giving a short view of how the environment and lifestyle can affect the pursuit of love.

