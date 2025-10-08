High Potential season 2 episode 4 ending explained: Who killed Raina Viera and Greta St. John?

High Potential season 2 episode 4, ‘Behind the Music,’ brought in two cold murder cases for Morgan and her LAPD team. What they initially thought were two murders committed by the same killer turned out to be cases with different murderers for each victim. Greta St. John, a murder case that happened 25 years ago, reopened when Raina Viera was found dead in her apartment.

The episode opens with a lady named Raina calling 911 from her basement, reporting about witnessing a murder and claiming that she had seen someone who had been ‘’shot.’’

But when the detectives arrived, she refuted her statements and denied that she had made any call. Morgan found it suspicious. She looked around her kitchen and observed burned pans in a well-aesthetically pleasing kitchen, although they checked her call history and found no proof that she called 911.

Well, now they had no options left but to leave, however the tables turned when Raina was found dead the very next day.

Karadec and Morgan believed that she was afraid to speak to them, and someone was pressuring her to step back.

Raina was killed by Greta St. John’s daughter, Lucy, and Greta St. John was killed by her manager, Mac Epps.

She was found lying in her apartment after someone pushed her from the stairs. While investigating, they learned that a wild party had happened across the street the night she died.

They met Logan, Raina’s neighbor. He was into selling drugs, as Morgan noticed a man waiting for him outside.

To save himself, he ran, but Karadec locked him up, and he shared that he was helping Raina by providing her migraine meds, as she had lost her insurance and wasn't able to afford the medications.

Logan got his alibi for killing Raina when he said that he went into the basement to look at the stuff she was willing to sell for the bills, but he got a call and went upstairs.

They went to the basement with a black light and found Logan’s fingerprint. Under black light, his fingerprints shone bright.

Karadec explained that when someone has a lot of drugs in their system, it changes the way a fingerprint looks under black light.

But Logan being upstairs when she called 911 was proven when they found the same blue fingerprints on the coffee machine buttons, confirming that he had come upstairs to turn it off.

Raina Viera had dementia

While sniffing around the basement, they found a cellphone, which proved that she did call 911 from this phone instead of the one she carries. They even found three boxes of brand-new pans.

Morgan, with her sharp intellect, understood that she had dementia as she always kept the stove on, which led to the burning pans they found once, and even put items from her kitchen in the wrong spots.

Morgan said:

‘’The pills she was taking weren’t for migraines. Those pills also treat early-onset dementia.’’

It means she wasn’t lying when she said she didn’t call 911; she just didn’t remember it. Next, they found a stained blood dress in the basement.

Morgan said,

‘’Dementia can rob you of your old memories, but it can also jumble them all up. So, new memories can get lost, and old ones can resurface. While she was looking for stuff to sell, maybe something set her off.’’

It was the dress that triggered her and made her remember the old murder that she witnessed 25 years ago.

The dress helped them to identify the date of the case

Now, with the help of the dress, they had to figure out the date of the cold case when it happened. They had to rule out any cases from the specific time period, meaning 50 years’ worth of cold cases, totaling 15,320 in all.

Among them, there had to be one where the victim wore this dress. Figuring that out was a hell of a task, but nothing is too tough for Morgan.

She figured out that the dress was made of Tensel, which was not available till 1985. She then found the registration identification code on the back of the dress and found that it was manufactured by Cibrian Creations, which went out of business in 2015.

The dress had tags, care tags, symbols, but two thing were missing: a barcode and an inventory number, which proved the dress was made before 2000, as barcodes were a compulsion after that year.

Raina, on the call, said that she witnessed someone who was shot, and they stated looking out for victims who were shot during that year, and finally found a victim wearing that dress. It was Greta’s.

She was a singer and worked at Black Jewel Club during New Year’s Eve. Eddie Friedman was the manager of the club, and Mac Epps was the owner of the club. The LAPD split up and went to interrogate Eddie.

Meanwhile, they also got a call from Lucy, who was willing to speak to them. Her name was even found on Raina’s call history when they first went to her place.

LAPD went to speak to Lucy and Eddie in High Potential season 2 episode 4

To understand the puzzle of the murder case of the talented singer Greta St. John, Lucy revealed that Greta and Raina were rivals and they both had the same manager, Mac Epps.

Meanwhile, Daph and Oz got to know from Eddie that Mac Epps owns the Black Jewles and is one of the dangerous men in the town, which explains why no one ever came forward to speak about Greta’s murder in 2000.

Mac was arrested on drug charges, and Greta’s career bloomed without his presence. Once he came back, he wanted her to work under him again, but she refused.

He used Raina as a pawn only to get close to Greta. He threatened her family and turned her life upside down.

When Karadec and Morgan went to meet Mac Epps, he refused to have any connection with any of the murders.

However, Morgan noticed that he and Greta had the same tattoo on the wrist, which proved that the duo were in a relationship.

Morgan realized that Greta was pregnant with Mac Epps’s baby in High Potential season 2 episode 4

While looking at the old photos, Morgan realized that Greta had given birth to a child and noticed changes in her dressing.

She ditched high heels, her hair looked different, and all were signs of post-partum pregnancy.

She even noticed Mac Epps' hand in old photos that it was injured during New Year's Eve, and Greta’s face was burned too when she was murdered.

The gun Epps used to kill Greta got stuck since he was pulling the trigger again and again.

The gun exploded, causing an injury to his hand and Greta’s face. Raina witnessed this and helped him cover the crime.

Epps was mad at her for hiding their child from him because of his violent nature. As Karadec went to arrest him, Mac refused to surrender and took a woman hostage.

Karadec shoots to save the woman, killing Mac.

Who killed Raina if not Mac Epps?

When Karadec and Moragn searched Epps’ car, they found a visitor pass for a federal prison, the day Raina died, which gave him an alibi in killing her. They started to suspect Greta’s family members, who must have tried to kill Raina as revenge.

They figured out that Lucy is Greta’s daughter, and to learn about her mother, she visited Raina. However, due to her dementia, Raina started spilling facts about the day her mother was killed.

During the confrontation, Lucy accidentally pushed Raina, leading to her death. Karadec arrests Lucy for killing Raina Viera.

The episode ends with Morgan cheering up Soto for not getting a promotion. Meanwhile, in the elevator, she meets Nick Wagner, the new captain in the LAPD.

However, in High Potential season 2 episode 4, there was not much update about Roman, but Morgan did try calling the guy who handed her his card and was informed that Roman had sent him to keep an eye on her and Eva.