What time does High Potential season 2 episode 4 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch, and more

Starring Morgan Gillory, the lady with the brilliant mind, High Potential season 2 episode 4 is just around the corner, and is all set to bring a new mystery case for the LAPD. The fourth episode, ‘Behind the Music,’ is all set to premiere on October 7, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ABC.

In the first two episodes, we saw Morgan being stuck in the mind games created by the Game Maker, and she finally brought an end to that chapter after CHECKMATING him in his own game.

Game Maker, the one who shares the same IQ level as Morgan’s, did every crime so mindfully that the LAPD barely had any evidence to arrest him when he himself made a surprise entry to the LAPD office. However, Morgan, Karadec, and their team arrested him towards the end of episode 2.

Episode 3, ‘Eleven Minutes’ of High Potential season 2 revolved around Nathan Gould, a man who had just reconciled with his daughter after so many years, and was attacked when he stepped back to donate his heart. Nathan was engaged in gambling, and escaping this harmful pattern was extremely difficult for him as he was weighed down by overdue bills and loans.

He made a promise to a paramedic, Christopher Bishop, to provide his heart for his ailing mother, and once Nathan learned that he was soon going to be a grandfather, he denied offering his organ. Bishop staged an attack at a cafe and attacked Nathan by choking him with a plastic bag, leaving him brain-dead.

Morgan cracked the case when she was looking at the heart transplant list and was ruling out the patient’s name, who was not medically fit for receiving Nathan’s heart. Meanwhile, she came across a patient named Rosemary Cafferi whose first surname was Bishop from her first marriage, and linked the paramedic who once complained that their medic-car is always out on the drug ‘Albuterol,’ which she was kept on.

Linking the drug stealing and attacking Nathan to bring his mom a heart, Christopher Bishop was arrested. With that 'one case each episode' is what it seems High Potential season 2 is back with. However, there's one constant mystery that follows every episode, and it's Roman’s search.

The upcoming episode of High Potential season 2 will come up with a new case, and will bring Morgan closer to Roman’s location, and get Eva her answers that she needs.

Release date of High Potential season 2 episode 4

High Potential season 2 episode 4 is all set to premiere on October 7, 2025, on ABC. The show airs on its usual time slot at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

The show is available to stream the very next day on Hulu, and one needs to subscribe to watch the episodes. Hulu’s subscription plan starts at $9.99/month, and to stream without any interruptions, its ad-free plan costs $18.99/month.

Release timings for various regions are listed in the table below

Region Date Time Pacific Time (PT) October 7, 2025 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) October 7, 2025 10 p.m. United Kingdom (BST) October 8, 2025 3 a.m. Central European Time (CET) October 8, 2025 4 a.m. India (IST) October 8, 2025 7:30 a.m. Phillipines October 8, 2025 10 a.m. Singapore October 8, 2025 10 a.m. South Korea October 8, 2025 11 a.m.

How many episodes are there in High Potential season 2?

The second season consists of 18 episodes, and the series will conclude its second season by dropping its finale episode on January 13, 2026. Every new episode comes out weekly on Tuesdays and is available to stream on Hulu the very next day.

The first season of High Potential and three episodes of season 2, ‘’Pawns,’’ ‘’Checkmate,’’ and ‘’Eleven Minutes’’ are available to watch on Hulu.

The logline of the upcoming episode of High Potential season 2, episode 4 reads: