Monster: The Ed Gein Story season 1 soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the series

Charlie Hunnam in Monster: The Ed Gein Story

In rural Wisconsin, Ed Gein’s peaceful existence conceals a horrific reality, a farmhouse filled with malevolence that captivated the globe. Released on Netflix on October 3, 2025, Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Season 1, is part of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true-crime anthology and unravels this horrific story over eight episodes.

Murphy and Brennan, who created the series, are best known for projects such as American Horror Story, Dahmer, and The Menendez Story. The series features Charlie Hunnam as Edward Theodore Gein or Ed Gein, a socially awkward handyman also known as the Butcher of Plainfield; an American serial killer and grave-robber who inspired films such as Psycho and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Laurie Metcalf takes on the role of his overbearing mother, Augusta Gein, who instilled a suffocating religious hold on his thoughts.

In addition, Tom Hollander plays Alfred Hitchcock and Suzanna Son plays Adeline Watkins, portraying the image of Gein's journey from an isolated man to a murderer with even more depth.

In addition to everything in the show, the songs are key in studying this errant space.

Lyrics like Dean Martin's worn-out sentiment of "Cuddle Up A Little Closer, Lovey Mine" or, the Q Lazzarus song "Goodbye Horses," as a dead exhumation, brings viewers deeper into this static horror.

There is a total of 23 tracks by Mac Quayle, such as "Cemetery," and "Corpse," that are sometimes unrealistic yet horrifyingly soothing.

It was more unique than just grating parts; it was about entering into the world of Ed Gein's programmed thoughts.

Whenever the volume of the music rises to an uncomfortable decibel, it captures the palpable eeriness.

List of every soundtrack in Monster: The Ed Gein Story season 1

The soundtrack mixes 1940s-1980s hits with Quayle’s eerie score to mirror Gein’s world, nostalgic yet sinister.

Below is the complete list of 17 licensed songs across 8 episodes-

Episode 2: Sick as Your Secrets

The Aba Daba Honeymoon by Arthur Collins

by Arthur Collins I’ll Be With You In Apple Blossom Time by The Andrews Sisters

by The Andrews Sisters Changing Partners by Jonny Greenwood feat. Helen Forrest

by Jonny Greenwood feat. Helen Forrest I’ll Be Seeing You by Vera Lynn

by Vera Lynn What A Difference A Day Made by Dinah Washington

Episode 3: The Babysitter

Texas (When I Die) by Ed Bruce

Episode 5: Ice

The Tennessee Waltz by Patti Page

by Patti Page The Glory of Love by Bette Midler

Episode 6: Buxom Bird

Don’t Forbid Me by Pat Boone

by Pat Boone Cuddle Up A Little Closer, Lovey Mine by Dean Martin

Episode 7: Ham Radio

Endless Sleep by Jody Reynolds

by Jody Reynolds A Wonderful Time Up There by Pat Boone

by Pat Boone I Enjoy Being A Girl by Pat Suzuki

by Pat Suzuki Goodbye Horses by Q Lazzarus

Episode 8: The Godfather

Gimme Shelter by The Rolling Stones

by The Rolling Stones I’ll Be With You In Apple Blossom Time by The Andrews Sisters

by The Andrews Sisters Owner of a Lonely Heart by Yes

Mac Quayle’s Original Score (23 tracks): Monster, Fire, Funeral, Cemetery, Corpse, End, Understand, Vulvas, Burden, Moving, Polio, Finger, Imagination, Auction, Back, Cured, Ring, Zen, Wear, Naughty, Bad, Blood, Voices. Quayle, an Emmy winner for Mr. Robot, blends sparse electronica with folk undertones.

Fans can watch all eight episodes of Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Season 1, on Netflix.

