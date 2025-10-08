"My intentions were never that:" The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fame Lisa clears her misunderstandings with Bronwyn

Lisa Barlow and Bronwyn Newport from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Image via Bravo TV)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City ​​​​​​season 6 episode 4 saw Lisa Barlow and Bronwyn Newport engrossed in a heartfelt one-on-one conversation to address all the misunderstandings and points of conflict that have hampered their long-term friendship.

The discussion mainly consisted of apologizing to each other and creating boundaries while addressing sensitive comments made by them to each other, involving a rumor about Bronwyn allegedly faking a miscarriage.

During their conversation, Lisa expressed sincere regret for the pain caused by her words, stating,

"I'm sorry that that hurt you guys. I'm sorry that that happened. My intentions were never that."

Lisa and Bronwyn try to mend their relationship in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 6

The conversation started with greetings and small talk, when Lisa said that she had invited Bronwyn to speak privately because she wanted to talk to her one-on-one, as many personal issues between them needed clarification.

Lisa directly addressed the controversy caused by her previous comments on Bronwyn's rumors of allegedly faking a miscarriage, taking accountability for her words, and apologizing to Barlow. She says,

"Damaging things were said. And, you know, I'm sorry about those. And I think it really stemmed from you feeling hurt about our friendship and me feeling hurt about our friendship. And I don't want to sit in space anymore."

Lisa later clarified that she admits her mistake, and she didn't realize what she said earlier, which she takes accountability for.

The scene then goes back to a flashback where Bronwyn was crying and very hurt as she says to Lisa:

"You said that you had spoken to his mother. I did. And she told you that I faked a miscarriage. And you have been on the show long enough to know what saying that would do."

Bronwyn then shared the impact and emotional toll these conflicts had on her family, reflecting on the hurt and misunderstandings. She says:

"I don't think it was your intention. It was just what happened. And I think it was unclear between you and I for a long time. So I want to be really overly clear with you that the beginning of what happened had I had nothing but like, appreciation and gratitude."

Bronwyn then expressed that she had never felt anything other than appreciation for Lisa's efforts and intentions. She acknowledged that Lisa had invested time and energy into building relationships with her family on her behalf, and that she had always felt positive about that gesture.

Bronwyn reassured Lisa that the matter was over and she had addressed it with the most important person involved, Gwen, and they were now in a good place.

Describing it as a race to the bottom that neither of them should be part of, Bronwyn stressed that she did not feel the need to defend herself or her life constantly, and she needs to be accountable if there's any mistake.

Lisa then discussed her triggers about her husband, John, stating,

"The biggest trigger for me is when somebody brings his name up… It’s hard for me to hear anything, you know, nasty about him."

In reference to a previous remark made by Lisa, Bronwyn expresses the hurt to Lisa saying,

"When I make a joke to somebody I think is a friend, and four years later, you say you suck d**k for clothes, that's not repeating it the same way I said it. I feel like that's twisting it to make it dark and say, I don't respect my husband and I'm a wh*re."

Lisa then clarifies, saying she would never call her names and opens up about her own limitations and growth, stating that she likes to control how people feel about her, which she is trying hard to let go of.

By the end of the discussion, both women expressed a desire to move forward neutrally and to create an environment where others could interact with them without tension.

Lisa concluded with clear boundaries regarding family members, stating,

"I don’t want any more being said about Todd. Todd is off limits, and so is John. Full stop. And, kids. I’ve never said anything about the kids."

The conversation ended with both women hugging each other and leaving on a positive note.

