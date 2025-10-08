Did Gavin Newsom win the Nobel Peace Prize? Viral article claim debunked

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Gavin Newsom is trending after a Facebook post went viral, which claimed that he allegedly received a Nobel Peace Prize for "preventing an armed conflict" between California and Oregon.

The viral post by user Andy Borowitz also claimed that President Donald Trump was reportedly unhappy with the alleged news. Trump was supposedly given a laser-printed certificate of participation by the Nobel committee.

The Facebook post has garnered nearly 45,000 reactions, with netizens believing the claim in the reply section. The users congratulated the California Governor for his alleged achievement.

The claim is fake as Gavin Newsom did not win the Nobel Peace Prize. The Facebook user Andy Borowitz is a well-known satirical poster. They run the blog The Borowitz Report, which claims to be an award-winning news satire column.

"Published since 2001, The Borowitz Report is an award-winning news satire column read by millions in 175 countries," the blog claims.

Whether Gavin Newsom is nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize or not is uncertain

The Nobel committee discloses the names of its nominees 50 years after the award is given. This year, 338 candidates have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, 244 are individuals, and 94 are organizations.

The winner will be announced on October 10, 2025.

While it is unclear if Gavin Newsom is nominated, President Donald Trump has claimed that he is supposedly nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

According to the BBC's report, several world leaders have nominated Donald Trump, including Pakistan and Israel.

The US President has claimed that he should be given the prestigious award for allegedly ending eight conflicts.

It was reported in August 2025 that Donald Trump allegedly called Norway's finance minister, Jens Stoltenberg, to discuss the Nobel Peace Prize.

Stoltenberg told Reuters that the call was about tariffs and his upcoming meeting with the Norwegian Prime Minister, Jonas Støre.

The finance minister refused to address the Nobel Peace Prize rumor.

Several experts have predicted that Donald Trump would not be awarded the prize. Jorgen Watne Frydnes, the chair of the Nobel Committee, has told the press that the winner is decided after considering the complete picture, including both their work and personality.

"We take the complete picture into account... The whole organization or the complete personality of that person matters, but what we first and foremost look at is what they have been actually achieving for the sake of peace," Frydnes stated.

Gavin Newsom criticized Trump for lobbying for the Nobel Prize. In August 2025, the California Governor called Donald Trump a "wartime president" who brought war.

"He's a wartime president. He's the head of a war party, war on women, war on voting rights, war on Hispanics, war on this state, war on institutions. This guy's trying to get a Nobel Peace Prize... He's bringing war to the American people," Gavin Newsom said.

In other news, Gavin Newsom has not addressed the rumor of his winning the Nobel Peace Prize over Donald Trump. Stay tuned for more updates on this year's Nobel Prize winners.