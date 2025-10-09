Gavin Newsom trolls Trump sharing fake Nobel Peace Prize win post

Gavin Newsom has criticized Donald Trump for the same reason on another occasion (Image via Getty)

Gavin Newsom recently trolled Donald Trump by referring to the fake claims of the former winning a Nobel Peace Prize. Notably, the news of Newsom being honored with the prize went viral on October 7, 2025, due to a blog post shared by satirist Andy Borowitz on his website The Borowitz Report.

Gavin’s latest post was shared through the official handle of his press office a day after Andy’s claim started trending. The post included a screenshot of Borowitz’s website piece.

Although Andy’s claims were revealed to be false, the caption featured Newsom expressing gratitude to everyone, as he wrote:

“Wow! Thank you to the great people of Norway, Sweden, Finland, and whatever other countries agreed that I’m the best!!! The loser haters said I was too handsome, too smart, too perfect for the Nobel Peace Prize - wrong!!! When California wins, the world wins!!! An honor! - GCN.”

Gavin Newsom had previously criticized Donald Trump on another occasion in August this year. The reason was the same, and Newsom also added a video of his interview, where he opposed the idea of giving a Nobel Peace Prize to the President of the United States.

Gavin had described Trump as a “wartime president” in the video, adding that the latter was the reason behind the war on certain things, such as voting rights. Gavin further stated:

“I mean, this is serious, this guy is trying to get a Nobel Peace Prize? That’s what he’s going to try to say tomorrow. And in Alaska, that he’s the big guy trying to find peace. Really? When he’s bringing war to the American people, he put military in the streets, not at Baghdad. He didn’t send the military in his first administration anywhere in the world.”

As of this writing, Donald Trump has not responded to Newsom’s latest post on any platform.

Donald Trump opens up on the possibility of winning a Nobel Peace Prize

Trump has always expressed his wish to win a Nobel Peace Prize, which has received different responses over the years. Notably, the winners of this year are scheduled to be revealed on Friday, October 10, as per USA Today.

While the committee has continued its rule of not revealing the nominations, Donald Trump opened up about the same while speaking to a journalist at the White House. Trump was questioned by the journalist when he said that he could not confirm anything about it. He explained the same by saying:

“I have no idea… Marco would tell you we settled seven wars. We’re close to settling an eighth. I think we’ll end up settling the Russia situation. I don’t think anybody in history has settled that many. But perhaps they’ll find a reason not to give it to me.”

Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize on various occasions. The latest individual to do the same was US Representative Claudia Tenney, who also revealed in December last year that she had additionally nominated Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, and Yoav Gallant, the former Defense Minister, for their contributions to the Abraham Accords.