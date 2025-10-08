"Just move on and listen to what you like": Fans react to Yungblud interrupting Bill Maher as comedian says he doesn't get Taylor Swift's music

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Bill Maher and Yungblud discussed Taylor Swift's music in the October 6 episode of Maher's podcast, Club Random. The comedian and actor said that he watched the Eras Tour documentary film, and he did not enjoy her music.

Maher noted that he also watched Swift on the New Heights podcast and thought she seemed "genuine, funny, cool to hang out with." Yungblud then interrupted Maher and said that he enjoyed her music, especially Taylor Swift's old albums, Fearless and Red.

The English singer-songwriter said that Swift's music reminded him of his memories with his sisters. The two then came to an agreement that not everyone likes the same style of music. The conversation was reuploaded on X by the user Pop Crave.

YUNGBLUD defends Taylor Swift against Bill Maher during an interview. pic.twitter.com/rdjasVLmvj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 7, 2025

Netizens had a mixed reaction to the clip. While some said that they also enjoyed Swift's old music more, others slammed Maher for criticizing Swift. One X user (@vtown_mom) stated that if the comedian did not like her music, then he did not have to bring it up in between conversations.

"Then why talk about it? Just move on and listen to what you like. People don't talk about other artists they don’t like, but she's a free target. Aw, it's actually romantic," they wrote.

Some netizens praised Yungblud for standing up for Taylor Swift. They criticized Bill Maher, saying that he couldn't understand her music because he is "dumb."

"What is it with american "comedians" and their total inability to be funny and their constant whining thinking that being disgruntled and controversial makes up for their lack of jokes," one netizen wrote.

"Good for YUNGBLUD, talking shit about women is so dirty nasty old men coded," one X user added.

"I'm done playing nice. if u can't "get" her writing its because you're dumb. You don't resonate because you're intellectually incapable of accurately comprehending the narrative shes conveying, line by line," another user noted.

Some netizens defended Bill Maher, saying that they did not enjoy the pop star's new music but liked her old albums.

"He just don't like her new music and you brought up her old music like where the correlation," one netizen stated.

"He's right! Early taylor is fire but this recent stuff..." another X user wrote.

"Omg Bill Maher do you just interview anybody? Of all the people you get this guy who absolutely no one wants to hear from. How much did they pay you because there's no way you're this lame. Wtf," another netizen commented.

Bill Maher has commented on Taylor Swift's dating life multiple times in the past

When internet personality Hailey Welch, who went viral as the Hawk Tuah Girl, appeared on his podcast in July 2024, Bill Maher said that Taylor Swift was too old to wear Travis Kelce's jersey to the game. He also told Welch that the football player would dump her.

In February 2025, the comedian told his podcast guest, country singer Luke Bryan, that he admired Swift and considered her a good role model. Then he brought up the singer's dating life, saying that she had multiple exes.

Maher again brought up Swift in the March 7, 2025, episode of Real Time with Bill Maher. He was talking about tariffs when he joked about the singer having the same boyfriend for more than a year.

"This world is so upside down now. It took Trump three weeks to break up with Ukraine and Mexico and Canada. And yet, Taylor Swift has the same boyfriend for over a year," he said.

In other news, Taylor Swift said in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe that she welcomed the criticism her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, is getting. She noted that the attention only helps the album.