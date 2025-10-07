“We’ve had enough now”: Internet reacts as Taylor Swift announces ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Deluxe Dressing Room Rehearsal Version

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Taylor Swift has released multiple versions of her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. Her latest version, The Life of a Showgirl Deluxe Dressing Room Rehearsal Version, according to the singer’s website, features two new songwriting memos and is available for only 24 hours.



The package also features the original songwriting voice memos of the Fate of Ophelia and Father Figure, the settled down acoustic version of Wi$h Li$t and the Dressing Room Rehearsal Acoustic version of The Life of a Showgirl album.



On October 6, 2025, Swift shared behind-the-scenes photos of the making of the album and wrote via Instagram:

"Being in the studio and creating these songs was an unforgettable experience. “Luckily, I don’t ever have to forget it because I was recording while we were writing — and now it’s a way to look back on the process and give you guys a glimpse into how we wrote these songs and hear the moments we thought of these ideas in real time.”

Swift included a photo of herself singing lyrics from her phone with co-producer Max Martin playing a piano alongside her. In the second photo, she plays the piano while Martin appears to direct her with his hands.

On the same day, she also announced the release of The Life of a Showgirl DELUXE, Alone In My Tower Acoustic Version.

Fans react as Taylor Swift releases Deluxe Dressing Room Rehearsal version of The Life of a Showgirl

PopCrave announced on X that the 14-time Grammy winner had released another variation of her album, and fans responded with mixed reactions.

A Netizen tweeted:

“Taylor, I love you, sweetie, but we’ve had enough now.”

Other X users shared the same sentiment.

“Taylor got more variants than Loki,” an X user quipped.

“Girl, I think you're great and I love the album, but this is officially too much. It's not even about the art anymore. I'm getting burnt out,” another added.

“This has stopped making me angry and started making me laugh — it's pathetic to release 28 physical editions and 4 digital ones of the same album. People want to compare her to music legends, but they didn't need to cheat,” a Netizen expressed.

Some fans called the singer a “marketing genius” and supported her in the comments.

“Only 24 hours? She knows exactly how to create urgency and FOMO. Marketing genius at work again,” a fan praised.

“Everyone in the comments calling her greedy like y'all do know no one is forcing you to buy it,” another stated.

“Taylor never sleeps! She's really feeding the fans nonstop - a Deluxe Dressing Room Rehearsal Version sounds like we're about to hear the raw, unfiltered magic behind the curtain,” a Netizen added.

Taylor Swift released the Life of a Showgirl album on October 3, 2025, and it made history for largest largest sales week for any album in the modern era in the US with 2.7 million records in one day.