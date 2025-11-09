Taylor Swift fuels wedding buzz with series of dinner outings featuring close friends Gigi Hadid and Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift sparks bridesmaid rumors after multiple dinner outings with close friends (Image via Getty)

Taylor Swift has sparked a storm of rumors on social media after she was spotted having dinner with her closest friends. Fans think she might be inviting them to be bridesmaids for her upcoming wedding to NFL player Travis Kelce.

The rumors started when the 35-year-old Love Story singer was photographed out and about in New York City, enjoying multiple dinners over the past week. On Monday, she visited the exclusive Zero Bond club with model Gigi Hadid.

Then, on Friday night, she had dinner with Sabrina Carpenter, who worked with her on The Life of a Showgirl. Earlier in the week, she also caught up with her good friend Ashley Avignone, which got people speculating even more.

Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift seen leaving dinner in New York. pic.twitter.com/ScuVbaEz6N — Sabrina Carpenter Daily (@SCdailyupdates) November 8, 2025

"I loved how Taylor looked to both sides so all the paparazzi could take their photos, and how Sabrina came out super friendly, greeting everyone. These girls love fame, they love their work!" an X user reacted to the dinner rumors.

Fans showed a mix of amusement, sarcasm, and criticism toward the intense media attention surrounding Taylor Swift’s outings, with some mocking the paparazzi frenzy while others commented on the performative nature of celebrity life.

"Wow that is so crazy, they eat food? Unbelievable. Can't wait to see the next video of them walking a few yards to the next restaurant," another wrote.

"Imagine going to dinner with a friend and then having a stroke after," one said.

"If I was a paparazzi type I’d watch this video and then kill myself. What a pathetic existence. Taking the same photo that 50 other people are taking and then trying to sell it??" another wrote.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding plans reportedly underway amid growing fan speculation

Taylor Swift’s team has stayed quiet about the rumors, but excitement about her upcoming wedding keeps building after she got engaged to Travis Kelce in August. The pair shared their happy news with sweet backyard proposal photos surrounded by roses, captioned:

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

A source told Page Six in September that they’ve already started planning the wedding.

“They’re tying the knot next summer in Rhode Island,” the insider shared also mentioning, “She’s eager to start a family.”

Recent updates implied the timeline could shift sooner. A source mentioned to Us Weekly that the wedding might take place “next year” and shared how Swift is “enjoying herself a lot looking up venues and places.” They also revealed:

“Almost all the big designers have contacted her offering to create her wedding dress.”

Though there’s no official confirmation, fans are keeping a close eye since Swift’s frequent dinner appearances are fueling the wedding rumors.