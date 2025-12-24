Taylor Swift makes seven-figure donation to American Heart Association following father's heart surgery

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Taylor Swift has made a significant philanthropic contribution to the American Heart Association following a major health event involving her father, Scott Swift. The singer-songwriter donated $1 million to the organization after her father underwent quintuple bypass surgery earlier this year.

🫶 Thank you, @taylorswift13, for your generous gift! We remain "Fearless" in our relentless commitment to prevent heart disease and stroke. Every donation we receive is an honor. pic.twitter.com/Td167b215P — American Heart Association (@American_Heart) December 23, 2025

Scott Swift, 73, had surgery in June to address what were described as “five hard blockages.” The American Heart Association acknowledged the impact of the donation in a public statement shared on Instagram, saying:

“Taylor's contribution enables the advancement of ongoing scientific research, stronger prevention and treatment efforts, and expanded access to life-saving care for every community.”

The donation draws attention to the importance of early heart health screening, a topic Swift discussed publicly in August. Speaking on her fiancé Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast on August 13, Swift explained that her father’s condition was discovered through a resting stress test, despite consistently normal EKG results at annual physicals.

“He's been telling all his friends [they] need to get the stress test because that's what's actually preventative,” Swift said. “If you can find that earlier, you don't have to have a bypass surgery. You can sort out those blockages with stents and things that are a lot less invasive.”

Following the surgery, Swift spent much of the summer in Florida supporting her father during his recovery. She described the experience as a role reversal.

“This dude built playsets and swing sets and cribs for me,” she recalled. “I'm building his shower chair and his walker and his like bed that goes like this. Like it's just surreal, man.” She also mentioned her brother’s involvement, adding, “[My brother Austin] had a little harness for my dad, just like walking dad on his harness. And he was like the loveliest patient ever. He just kept saying thank you over and over again.”

Taylor Swift’s recent charitable contributions and ongoing career milestones

The donation to the American Heart Association came the same day Swift also contributed $1 million to Feeding America, a nonprofit organization that supports a nationwide network of food banks. That gift was aimed at assisting families facing food insecurity across the United States.

Swift’s recent charitable efforts extend beyond large nonprofit donations. Earlier this month, she reportedly distributed $750,000 in bonus payments to her backup dancers connected to her Disney+ documentary The End of an Era. These actions continue a pattern of financial generosity tied to both personal milestones and professional projects.

Scott Swift has long been a personal influence on his daughter’s music, with reports noting that he inspired songs including The Best Day, Never Grow Up, Mine, and But Daddy I Love Him.

Alongside her philanthropic activities, Swift remains active professionally. Her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, achieved its 10th nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated December 27. She is also preparing for her upcoming wedding to NFL player Travis Kelce.