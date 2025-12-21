Adelia Zeidler, sister of George Clooney, dies at 65 after cancer battle

George Clooney attends "The Boys In The Boat" New York Screening at Museum of Modern Art on December 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Adelia “Ada” Zeidler, the sister of actor George Clooney, has died at the age of 65 following a battle with cancer. Clooney confirmed her death to People, stating that she passed away on December 19.

In a statement shared on December 20, the Oscar-winning actor reflected on their relationship and her resilience during her illness.

“My sister, Ada, was my hero,” Clooney said. “She faced down cancer with courage and humor. I’ve never met anyone so brave.” He also acknowledged the loss felt by his family, adding, “Amal and I will miss her terribly.”

According to her obituary, Zeidler died peacefully in Edgewood, Kentucky, surrounded by loved ones. A funeral mass was scheduled for December 22.

Born in Los Angeles on May 2, 1960, she later settled in Augusta, Kentucky, where she remained active in both education and the arts.

Adelia Zeidler’s life, career, and close bond with George Clooney

Zeidler was described as a talented artist who spent several years working as an elementary art teacher at Augusta Independent School. Her academic achievements dated back to her youth, with her obituary noting that she qualified as a National Merit Scholar while in high school.

Beyond her professional life, she participated in a local book club, was a member of the Augusta Art Guild, and previously served as the grand marshal of Augusta’s Annual White Christmas Parade.

Though she largely stayed out of the public spotlight, Zeidler maintained a close relationship with her famous brother. In a 2012 interview with The Columbus Dispatch, she explained their approach to staying in touch, saying,

“I wouldn't want to have it in my phone and then lose my phone. He can phone me, and he does occasionally, but email is more convenient for both of us.”

Zeidler was predeceased by her husband, Norman Zeidler, in 2004. She is survived by her parents, Nick Clooney and Nina Clooney, and her children, Nick Zeidler and Allison Zeidler Herolaga.