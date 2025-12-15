Lori Loughlin steps out publicly for first time since her split from Mossimo Giannulli

Lori Loughlin (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)

Lori Loughlin attended the Hallmark Christmas Experience last weekend, marking the first event she had attended since she and Mossimo Giannulli separated. The occasion marked a significant step for the actress, who has been relatively low-key in recent months.

Against all odds, she came to a panel with other Hallmark stars. She sat on stage, talking to the audience and her fellow panelists. Others remarked that she appeared relaxed, smiling, and laughing throughout the event. As the fans cheered her arrival, she replied, "Thanks."

Lori Loughlin makes first public appearance since shocking Mossimo Giannulli split https://t.co/yNABuRq3rZ pic.twitter.com/Y9ZKwYTAwp — Page Six (@PageSix) December 14, 2025

At the event, Hallmark announced that Loughlin would return as Abigail Stanton on When Calls the Heart. While on stage, she talked about her return:

“It feels amazing [to return] and my girl [Erin Krakow] here has been championing this for a long time. When did I find out, maybe like a month ago, two months ago, and I just want to thank everyone at Hallmark for being so loving and so welcoming … and this just feels incredible.”

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s separation and legal case timeline

The recent public appearance comes after Loughlin and Giannulli ended their marriage in October. The pair, who tied the knot in 1997, have two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli. Commenting on the separation, Loughlin's spokesperson Elizabeth Much shared,

“They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time.”

A rep for the Hallmark star told Page Six at the time,

An insider told Us Weekly that the ex-couple had been going through a particularly difficult time over the last year.

“This isn’t a shock to people around them. It has been a rough time for Lori. She is devastated,” the source said.

At the start of this year, the ex-couple put their 11,800-square-foot mansion in Hidden Hills on the market for $16.5 million. In August 2020, they had bought the home for $9.5 million after the 2019 college admissions scandal involving their daughters came to light.

In August, the court sentenced Loughlin to two months in prison, imposed a $150,000 fine, and required her to complete 150 hours of community service. Giannulli received a five-month prison term, was required to pay a $250,000 fine and was instructed to complete 250 hours of community service.