All about James Tupper, Canadian actor spotted with Lori Loughlin amid her separation

Actor James Tupper visits ‘The IMDb Show’ LIVE on Twitch on January 8, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. This episode of 'The IMDb Show' aired on January 8, 2020. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Actor James Tupper has been trending online ever since he was spotted accompanying Lori Loughlin one day before the news of her split from husband Mossimo Giannulli broke.

On October 1, Tupper and Loughlin were photographed in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, at the The Bird Streets Club, as per E! News.

Loughlin and Tupper were spotted having dinner together on their recent outing. Loughlin’s representative quashed any speculation that the two were romantically involved in a statement to US Weekly, which said,

“Lori and James have worked together and are old friends.”

Loughlin and Tupper’s appearance was followed by news of the Full House actress’ separation from fashion designer Giannulli, with whom she shares two daughters.

According to People Magazine, the estranged couple were married for almost 28 years.

At this time, however, the former couple have not initiated any legal proceedings to formalize their split.

All we know about James Tupper

James Tupper is well-known for starring in HBO’s drama series, Big Little Lies, which also features Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

Tupper played Nathan Carlson, Witherspoon’s character, Madeline Mackenzie’s former husband in the series which has been renewed for a third season.

Tupper is a native of Canada, who spent his early life immersed in nature in Dartmouth, in the province of Nova Scotia, according to US Weekly.

As a young child, Tupper struggled with the load of his mother, noted the publication.

Towards the beginning of his career as an actor in films and television, Tupper appeared in small roles in various series such as Gilmore Girls, How I Met Your Mother and CSI:NY, as per IMDb.

Tupper starred in Men in Trees, which ran for two seasons. On the sets of the show, Tupper met and began a relationship with actress Anne Heche.

According to Today.com, despite both Heche and Tupper being married to other people when they met, they fell in love. As per the news outlet, while recounting the relationship, Heche once told Access Hollywood:

“I’ve found friendships with people here and I certainly found a friendship with James. Out of our understanding that we want to live life the same way, have the same point of view on life, we just were lucky enough to fall in love.”

The couple went on to have a child together, a son who they named Atlas.

After almost 10 years of being together, Heche and Tupper announced in 2018 that they were splitting up.

In a statement to People Magazine, the former couple, who also worked together on the series Aftermath and The Brave, said,

“James and I have shared a great life together and have many wonderful memories. We’ve enjoyed working together, most recently on The Brave, where he joins us for our two mind-bending finale episodes. Relationships change and grow; we’re taking time for that. We care very much for each other and plan to continue raising our two beautiful boys in love and harmony. Thank you for allowing us privacy as our family evolves.”

Tragedy struck Tupper when he lost the mother of his son in a car crash in 2022, as per US Weekly. Ever since, the actor has been a dedicated single parent to his and Heche’s son.

As for his friendship with Lori Loughlin, the duo starred together in Great American Family films including, Fall Into Winter and A Christmas Blessing.