Ben Affleck spotted with ex-wives Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner at kids' school event

Recently, Ben Affleck was spotted attending a school play in Los Angeles, where both his ex-wives, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner, were present with their children. The appearance placed the actor alongside the two women with whom he shares blended family ties, as their kids participated in the same production.

The event took place on a Friday evening at a nearby playhouse, where Affleck and Garner's children, Seraphina and Lopez's children, Emme, were included in the play. Reports claim that Affleck arrived with Garner and their 13-year-old son, Samuel, while Lopez was accompanied by her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, and her long-time manager, Benny Medina.

Photos from the evening show Affleck and Garner walking together into the venue with their child, while Lopez spent time speaking with other parents and children outside the theater. Although all three were present at the same event, there appeared to be little interaction between Affleck and Lopez before entering the building. At one point, they were seen within view of each other, though Affleck’s back was turned as both spoke with different groups.

Ben Affleck awkwardly reunites with exes Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner at their kids’ school play https://t.co/DWD47jjxxn pic.twitter.com/rLx344WcjX — Page Six (@PageSix) December 14, 2025

Lopez was later seen having a brief conversation with Samuel. Witnesses who saw the incident observed the two smiling and laughing together outside the playhouse. Lopez and Garner did not come into direct contact with each other at that time.

Other reports stated that Affleck, Garner and Lopez were all present in the building to support their children during their performance. Another of Affleck and Garner’s children, 16-year-old Fin, also participated in the play, alongside Emme, one of Lopez’s 17-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Pictures show Affleck in a blue suit and Lopez in a fitted dress and a brown jacket.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner maintain focus on family after divorce

Affleck and Garner got married in 2005 and divorced in 2015. Now, they enjoy a co-parenting relationship. In 2021, Affleck reunited with Lopez after they were engaged in the early 2000s. They got married in July 2022 and divorced in January 2025.

Earlier this year, Affleck spoke positively about Lopez following their split. According to a report, he said Lopez is “spectacular” and “great to my kids,” adding that she has a “great ongoing relationship” with his children. He also stated,

“She’s enormously important, tremendous person of a lot of integrity who I adore and I’m grateful to.”

Lopez has also reflected publicly on life after divorce. In an interview, she shared,

"Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself.”

In a cover interview for the April issue of GQ, Ben spoke about his divorce from Lopez,