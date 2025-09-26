What did Meghan McCain say about Violet Affleck? Blogger responds to backlash over her remarks about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s daughter

Meghan McCain said that she won't support those who are advocating for the same thing (Image via Getty)

Meghan McCain has recently responded to the criticism emerging from her comments about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s daughter, Violet Affleck. Notably, the issue emerged from a video of Violet, where she called for continued use of masks after the COVID-19 pandemic while speaking at the United Nations on September 23, 2025.

While Violet’s clip started trending, the blogger shared her response in a post shared through X (formerly Twitter) the following day. The post was eventually deleted. As per US Weekly, Meghan wrote on the platform:

“Every single thing about all of this is why people hate nepo babies so much. She has no business speaking at the UN and what she is speaking about is patently absurd.”

Meanwhile, Meghan McCain posted a lengthy statement on the same platform, seemingly claiming that she has received multiple emails related to everything that she said about Violet Affleck. Meghan specifically referred to the word “nepo baby”, addressing those who criticized her.

The television personality and author told everyone to check her bio on X, saying that she is also a “nepo baby.” She further stated that she does not have any issue with whatever people say about her and added:

“My parents would have NEVER been okay with me speaking in front of the United Nations at 19 about a health issue I had no background, training or experience in. Having famous parents is a double edged sword and if you’re going to put yourself out there, you gotta take the heat (as I have always done).”

As she ended the post, McCain addressed Violet’s request to use masks to avoid viral infections and described those people as “insane” who were supporting Affleck’s point of view.

Violet Affleck opened up on the reason behind calling for post-COVID mask mandates

Violet created headlines this week when she spoke about the danger of long-COVID in front of the members of the United Nations. According to the CDC, long-COVID refers to an illness leading to chronic conditions, and its symptoms can exist for a long time after the COVID-19 illness.

Violet Affleck said in her speech that children of her age are usually told by the leaders that they are the future. However, she said that the “present” of the same children is being stolen due to the threat of long-COVID, as per USA Today.

She then seemingly referred to the changes that emerged after the COVID-19 pandemic and said:

“For adults, the relentless beat of back to normal - ignoring, downplaying and concealing both the prevalence of airborne transmission and the threat of long COVID - manifested in a series of choices. Young people lacked both real choice in the matter and information about what was being chosen for us.”

The 19-year-old additionally urged the requirement for “clean air infrastructure” for every child and that “filtered air” should be included under human rights. Furthermore, she also claimed that COVID-19 is considered to be a “common chronic illness” among children, surpassing asthma.

Violet criticized how certain complications are being ignored, as she was heard saying:

“It is a neglect of the highest order to look children in the eyes and say, ‘We knew how to protect you and we didn’t do it. We have access to a technology to prevent airborne disease… and we refuse to use it.”

According to People magazine, Violet is currently a student at Yale University and has been an advocate for problems like public health and climate change mitigation.