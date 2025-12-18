Wiz Khalifa posts about "best weed in the world" an hour before being sentenced to 9 months of prison in Romania

Wiz Khalifa performs at Rolling Loud Thailand 2024 at Legend Siam Pattaya on November 23, 2024 in Pattaya, Thailand. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

Rapper Wiz Khalifa has been sentenced to nine months in prison by a Romanian appeals court on drug charges related to an appearance at a music festival there in 2024, a ruling that arrives amid renewed scrutiny of his years-long relationship with cannabis culture.

The sentence, which was handed out on December 18, 2025 in absentia, was a result of an appeal by Romanian prosecutors that replaced a previous punishment of being fined.

The case, according to Romanian court records and local media reports, arose after Khalifa’s appearance at Beach, Please! festival in Costinești (20–21 July 2024).

Wiz Khalifa's favorite pastime has landed him in legal trouble since he has just been sentenced to serve nine months in a Romanian prison for weed possession.



On Thursday (Dec. 18), Romanian online newspaper Cancan reported that the Constanța Court of Appeal gave the rapper a… pic.twitter.com/tfZnRm5S6h — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 18, 2025

The rapper, whose real name is Thomaz Cameron Jibril, was accused of having more than 18g of cannabis, which he kept for personal use, as well as smoking an extra amount in view of a large crowd on the stage.

He was temporarily detained and questioned following the concert before being released.

The Constanța Court of Appeal determined that the first fine, which was about 3,600 Romanian lei, had not been harsh enough and stated in their decision that by doing so Khalifa sends a negative message and encourages drug use among youth.

“Ostentatious,” judges added, stating that the act occurred at a festival that is knwon for only drawing in a primarily young crowd.

A look into Wiz Khalifa's drug-related legal issues over the years

Hours before news of the sentencing was announced, Wiz Khalifa posted on social media praising what he deems the “best weed in the world,” content that quickly became highly noticed in light of the court's ruling.

Though the timing of it may have felt coincidental, Wiz Khalifa did not address the sentence itself.

The rapper’s representatives said his legal team is readying an appeal, indicating the ruling may not be final.

Khalifa was absent in Romania when he was sentenced, and has reportedly been spotted earlier this week at a concert in the US.

Legal sources in Romania say there is little hope of extradition, pointing out the non-violent nature of the crime.

Khalifa later issued an apology regarding the 2024 incident, stating that he meant no disrespect to Romania or its laws.

He admitted that he had smoked up onstage and that authorities had been respectful while they confronted him.

His remarks were met with a mixed response at the time by fans however some of them pointed out Romania's strict drug laws.

The case is yet another kind of run-in with the law over a small drug offense for Khalifa, who has had such moments over the years.

In the United States, he has been arrested and fined for marijuana possession in states that had stricter cannabis laws at the time.

Jail time did not come in most of those cases; instead they led to fines. Khalifa has been open when it comes to his use of cannabis, citing it in interviews, lyrics and business ventures.

Although still illegal in Romania and punishable by criminal law, the drug is legal for medical or recreational use in a number of US states.