Pope Leo announces new archbishop as Cardinal Timothy Dolan confirms resignation (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

The Vatican confirmed on Thursday (December 18) that Pope Leo has appointed a fresh new leader - Bishop Ronald Hicks - for the New York branch of the Catholic Church. He will be officially stepping in for Cardinal Timothy Dolan in a change hinting at deeper shifts across American Catholic leadership. It moves a well-known church leader out and reshapes influence in a major region, sparking attention beyond religious circles.

The Vatican said on Thursday that big changes are coming for one of the most influential Catholic dioceses in the United States. Bishop Ronald Hicks from Joliet, Illinois, will take over as New York's archbishop after Cardinal Timothy Dolan steps down. Picked by Pope Leo, who happens to be the first U.S.-born pope, Hicks hasn't been a familiar name until now yet he'll guide the nation's second-largest group of Catholics, reaching close to 2.8 million folks across the city.

Dolan, who's been in charge since 2009 and once led the national group of bishops, handed in his resignation this year after hitting 75 - the age rules say leaders should retire then. While some stay on till 80, the fact Rome accepted it fast shows a fresh start is underway, bringing a new direction and shaping how Catholics live in the nation.

The shift in leadership marks a regular yet highly observed turning point for the U.S. Catholic Church, since one major diocese heads into a different phase with new guidance. Though the Vatican has backed the handover, focus shifts to how New York's archdiocese adapts under Bishop Hicks, as Cardinal Dolan exits following 12 years at the helm.

