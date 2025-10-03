"He’s basically calling out the selective morality": Netizens react as Pope Leo XIV shares his thoughts about pro-life individuals

Pope Leo XIV greets the crowd as he leaves after presiding over a mass at San Pancrazio cathedral. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

Pope Leo XIV has commented on US politics for the first time. On Tuesday (September 30, 2025), he was doing an interview with Catholic network EWTN, where he was asked about Illinois Senator Dick Durbin being offered a lifetime achievement award by Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich, for his work in helping immigrants.

Pope Leo XIV firstly stated that both pro-life and pro-choice movements should be respected. Then he pointed out the contradiction made by some people.

Pope said that if someone is against abortion, but supports the death penalty, or supports the "inhumane treatment" of immigrants in the US, then he does not consider them pro-life.

"Someone who says I’m against abortion but is in favor of the death penalty isn't pro-life. Someone who says I’m against abortion but in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants in the United States, I don’t know if that’s pro life"pic.twitter.com/7J7Egx8Zyw — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 1, 2025

This statement went viral on social media platforms, garnering thousands of likes. One X user (@briggsisgreat) described it as "powerful," noting that the Pope had called out people with "selective morality."

"That's a powerful statement. He's basically calling out the selective morality some people have when it comes to being pro-life," they wrote.

Some netizens agreed with the Pope, saying that the MAGA followers would supposedly not like his remarks because he talked about their "hypocrisy."

"Being pro-life means valuing life consistently, not just when it's convenient. The MAGA crowd is upset by Pope Leo's message because it exposes their hypocrisy," one netizen wrote.

"They'll hate him for this. The hypocrisy of these aclaimed holy people," another netizen noted.

"Finally a Christian leader setting the record for what the religion is supposed to be about," one X user added.

Some netizens disagreed with the Pope, saying that comparing "convicted criminals" and innocent life is not fair.

One X user (@BraedenSorbo) noted that pro-choice supporters would allegedly use Pope Leo XIV's words as a justification.

"Ah yes, executing the worst of convicted criminals after the judicial system is applied is analogous to innocent, unborn life being intentionally terminated. Such a disappointing statement," one user stated.

"I like watching people who are pro abortion trying to use this as justification," another netizen wrote.

"I think Pope Leo watches too much TV, and I know that Pope Leo is not familiar with the concept of Hell, upon which Christianity is based," another X user wrote.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to Pope Leo XIV's statement

Karoline Leavitt released a statement to the press, saying that the US ICE raids are seemingly not inhumane.

Leavitt also claimed that during the Biden administration, immigrants were allegedly being trafficked, r*ped, beaten, and killed near the southern border.

According to NBC News' October 2, 2025, report, Illinois Senator Dick Durbin declined the lifetime achievement award after numerous US bishops expressed their displeasure.

After the Pope showed support for Durbin's work, the Senator told the news outlet that he was "shocked" by his words. Dick Durbin stated that he did not expect the Pope to make such remarks.

"It is amazing to me. It's quite a moment. I didn't expect it. I didn't know it was gonna happen," he said.

Stay tuned for more updates.