What is the plot of the 10DANCE?

Netflix is releasing a romance movie about two male actors. It’s not just a slow-burning love story; it’s full of on-stage passion and desire, showing how their rivalry turns into love while they compete against each other in a dance competition.

Based on the BL (Boys Love) manga by Satō Inoue, 10DANCE is a Japanese gay dance movie that will be the perfect genre match for queer fans. 10DANCE, releasing on December 18, 2025, is directed by Keishi Ōtomo and stars Ryoma Takeuchi and Keita Machida, both playing characters named Shinya. Ryoma Takeuchi is Shinya Suzuki, a master of Latin dance, while Keita Machida plays Shinya Sugiki, who excels in Standard Ballroom.

The film is set in a competitive dance world, where dancers come to make a name for themselves. Amid the competition, Suzuki and Sugiki’s paths cross, filled with “passion, rivalry, jealousy, and desire,” and their love story begins on the dance floor. The manga also won the “This BL Is Amazing! 2019” award, inspiring the creators to bring its romantic storytelling to life on screen.

10DANCE is a competition where dancers progress through levels in five Latin and five Standard Ballroom dance styles. Since the two lead actors are experts in their respective dances, they decide to team up for practice sessions. Though they start as rivals, practicing together brings them closer, and their rivalry soon sparks into a fiery, passionate gay love story.

The director has even shared his take on the film, saying that the “film challenges viewers to explore the depths of love and its capacity.” Ōtomo said (via Netflix),

“When two people dance passionately together, they become so in sync that it feels as if they transform into something greater, transcending boundaries with hidden emotions and passions. With Ryoma Takeuchi and Keita Machida, we aim to deliver a glamorous and fresh dance film that captivates audiences.”

Meet the star cast of 10DANCE

As fans go awe-struck by the instant chemistry between the two hot leads, the other cast members joining this new Netflix film are Shiori Doi and Anna Ishii. Since the two main dancers are only teaming up for practice, the world still sees them as rivals.

When they show off their dance skills, their own partners are also involved, where Shiori Doi plays Aki Tajima, Suzuki’s dance partner, and Anna Ishii plays Fusako Yagami, Sugiki’s Ballroom partner. Other actors joining the cast list are Ōshirō Maeda, Shinya Hamada, Nadiya Bychkova, Susie Trayling and Pasquale La Rocca. Their character and role in the film have not been disclosed yet.

What does the term “manga” mean, on which 10DANCE is based?

Manga is a Japanese comic book that features stories across various genres, including adventure, fantasy, action and more. 10DANCE is set in a fictional manga world that tells stories about erotic and romantic relationships between men. It’s based on Satou Inoue’s Boys Love manga, which already has seven volumes. This type of manga is specifically created by and for female fans and is also known by another name: yaoi or shounen-ai. In short, yaoi is Japan’s way of telling gay love stories.

10DANCE is making its debut on Netflix on December 18, 2025.