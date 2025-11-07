Did Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole deactivate her X account? Past controversial tweets resurface amid alleged Taylor Swift Halloween shade

Kayla Nicole attends 2024 FOX Winter Press Day at Fox Studio Lot on November 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

Kayla Nicole's old tweets from over a decade have resurfaced on X. For the unversed, model and content creator Nicole dated Travis Kelce for nearly five years before breaking up in 2022.

As Taylor Swift and the NFL player started dating in 2023, fans have brought up Kayla Nicole from time to time. The singer's fans even theorized that her song Opalite referenced Nicole. Notably, it is an online speculation, and Swift has not confirmed it.

This Halloween, Nicole recreated Toni Braxton's 2000 music video for He Wasn't Man Enough. Netizens analyzed the lyrics and assumed that it was supposedly a diss towards her ex-boyfriend and Taylor Swift.

"Do you know I dumped your husband, girlfriend?/ I'm not thinking 'bout him/ Do you know I made him leave?/ Do you know he begged to stay with me?/ He wasn't man enough for me," the lyrics read.

This month, the Swifties went through the model's X account and spread screenshots of the old, controversial tweets. It included anti LGBTQ remarks, racist statements on various communities, and remarks on Black women.

Kayla Nicole Deletes X Account Following Backlash Over Old Offensive Tweets



Kayla Nicole deactivated her X account on November 7, 2025. She did not respond to the backlash before deleting her account. As of now, the screenshots are going viral.

Some X users noted that Taylor Swift's fans are known for circulating scandalous information about others. A few netizens stated that Kayla Nicole's digital footprint seemed to attack all communities.

"Her first mistake was not realizing swifities are better than the CIA at digging up dirt... girlie is cooked," one netizen wrote.

"Lowkey hilarious cause her old tweets really attack everyone of all races, genders, and sexualities except straight White men lol. They the only ones that got positive shit said about them lol. Even George Bush which is WILD lol," another X user added.

"This might be like the most damning digital footprint of all time there are no words defending Miss body tea," one user noted.

Kayla Nicole explained her inspiration behind the Halloween video

The influencer opened up about her viral Halloween look on the October 31, 2025, episode of her podcast, The Pre-Game with Kayla Nicole. She shared that it originated from a childhood story.

Kayla noted that she was friends with a White girl named Taylor, and while she was returning from school in Taylor's mother's car, they played Toni Braxton's hit song. Nicole had an "ah-hah moment," and she noted that White people also listen to Black artists' music.

"I specifically remember driving home from private school in my little uniform in the back of a paddy wagon with Taylor, and her mom was playing this song, playing at the top of her lungs, and it was just like an ah-hah moment that, 'Wow, white people listen to Black people music as well,'" she said.

As of the time of writing, the content creator has not released a statement on her old tweets. Stay tuned for more updates on Kayla Nicole and her recent controversy.