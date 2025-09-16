How long did Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole date? Chris Brown calls NFL star's ex-girlfriend onstage for his ‘signature lap dance’

Kayla Nicole attends 2024 FOX Winter Press Day at Fox Studio Lot on November 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce’s former girlfriend, influencer and sports journalist Kayla Nicole is trending online after she was given a lap dance by Chris Brown onstage during his Breezy Bowl XX tour’s Sunday show at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Clips of Nicole and Brown have been circulating on social media, with many netizens criticizing Nicole’s behavior at the concert.

Kelce and Nicole were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years, according to People Magazine. The Chiefs’ tight end first began dating the influencer in 2017.

Nicole was attending Brown’s concert in Los Angeles when she was brought onstage by the singer and taken to a red platform in the middle of the stage where she was given a lap dance, which is characteristic of Brown’s shows, according to The Spun.

Her appearance on Brown’s tour is generating controversy for its suggestive nature. Netizens are slamming Nicole’s behavior for dancing onstage with Brown, who has been accused of being violent with his former girlfriends, including Rihanna, noted The Spun. At the same time, many fans are taking to social media to defend Nicole and to praise her choreography and chemistry with Brown.

All about Travis Kelce’s relationship with Kayla Nicole

Kayla Nicole has had a successful career in sports journalism with outlets such as ESPN and Barstool Sports, in addition to reporting entertainment news. According to People Magazine, Nicole has previously covered NBA as well as the NFL.

According to TMZ, Nicole once took to social media to share how her relationship with Travis Kelce began. The media outlet noted that Nicole took the first step by DMing the Chiefs’ tight end after he began “insta-flirting” with her.

Kelce and Nicole’s almost five-year-long relationship was marked by multiple breakups. According to People Magazine, fans began speculating about the former couple’s breakup in 2020 when they removed each other’s photographs from their respective social media accounts.

Additionally, Kelce was also plagued with rumors of infidelity, according to Cosmopolitan. However, the NFL player took to X to deny the cheating speculations. However, the pair reconciled after a few months.

Kelce and Nicole broke up again in 2022. At the time, Barstool Sports alleged that the split occurred because Nicole was forced to pay “half for everything” during the time she and Kelce dated, noted People Magazine. The media outlet notes that Kelce defended himself later on during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, where he said,

“Don't buy into that s***…I would never say that I was supporting her. She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career…But you've got to be crazy if you'd think I would never helped or gave her a couple thousand to grab some food or she gave me some money to go get some food...we were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here, a hundred dollars there wasn't even thought about.”

In the wake of Kelce’s engagement to pop star Taylor Swift, Nicole has been asked about her thoughts on her ex’s current love life. While she denied answering questions related to Kelce and Swift, Nicole did speak to People Magazine about the negative impact of social media on her life. During the interview, Nicole affirmed that she does not allow opinions shared on social media to influence her life.