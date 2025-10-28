What is Priest Holmes doing now? Former Chiefs star trends online as Travis Kelce tied to legend for most career touchdowns

Kansas City Chiefs alumni Priest Holmes is honored during halftime at the New York Jets vs Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 2, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Al Pereira/New York Jets/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has tied with the franchise’s former running back, Priest Holmes, for the most number of touchdowns after the Chiefs' October 27 game against the Washington Commanders. Both Kelce and Holmes now hold the record for 83 regular-season touchdowns scored for the Chiefs, as per Chiefs Wire.

Priest Holmes, who retired from the NFL in 2007, has led multiple philanthropic initiatives while residing in San Antonia, Texas. Holmes founded the Priest Holmes Foundation, which seeks to contribute to the community through its work with the youth and education initiatives in 2005. The Priest Holmes Foundation runs scholarships and educational programs through which it works on empowering the youth.

Holmes’ foundation recently supported a Back 2 School Initiative for schoolchildren, and offered free backpacks, haircuts and food to youngsters.

Holmes has also continued his association with football. He is also affiliated with the NFLPA Former Players and serves on its Board of Directors. Holmes is also the Treasurer for the Chapter of San Antonio/Austin, Texas. Additionally, the former running back hosts a podcast named The Holmes Stretch with Playmaker HQ, on which he regularly provides detailed football insights and analyses.

Priest Holmes opened up about his life after retiring from the NFL

Priest Holmes began his professional football career in 1997, when he signed with the Baltimore Ravens. As per TMZ, Holmes won the Super Bowl XXXV in 2000, when the Ravens beat the New York Giants.

It was in 2001 when Holmes signed as a free agent to the Kansas City Chiefs, and in 2002, he was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year, notes the media outlet. While playing with the Chiefs, Holmes scored 6,070 rushing yards with 76 touchdowns, and earned 83 touchdowns in total, according to the franchise’s website.

In 2014, Holmes was selected to be inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame.

During a recent conversation with Forbes, Holmes reflected on the period after his retirement from professional football, and said,

“Coming out of playing professional ball, I decided to go to broadcast boot camp. It was something that I said, ‘Okay, this is a journey that I think I might want to go in.’ Obviously, you see tons of former players that come out of the league and they go right into broadcasting. I went through that element that was provided by the trust, which is a part of our NFL Players Association benefits.”

While recounting the roles he played in professional football after his retirement, Holmes added,

“In 2011, I participated with the inaugural year of the Texas Longhorns Network. Did some commentating, then got my feet wet. Really enjoyed that particular season where I joined the Longhorns Network. Got busy, started doing much more with my foundation, and then I decided to kind of sit in the back burner -- I stopped commentating.”

During his interview with Forbes, Holmes looked at the current content creation climate with a ray of hope. He remarked,

“For the last 15 years, I’ve had a chance to watch how this content creation has created a whole entire type of new revenue. It brings about different networks and different conversations as well…I certainly prefer the podcast base because it’s more about just having a conversation. You can interject any of the storytelling that you want.”

Priest Holmes is now looking forward to working in the podcast space with his newest endeavor, and according to Forbes, he plans to rope in former players to spark conversations.