Tate McRae has a 4-word response to Taylor Swift praising her new single "TFT" during her appearance on Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show"

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 25, 2025: Tate McRae performs during day 3 of BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend at Sefton Park on MAY 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Taylor Swift recently appeared on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the episode, Taylor made a reference to TFT, a new single dropped by singer Tate McRae. The pop singer said that this song had been repeating on her playlist multiple times. Taylor even enthusiastically told Jimmy,

"You got to listen to it. I have it full volume, over and over again, on repeat. It’s so good."

The statement by Taylor was in response to Jimmy Fallon asking her about the last song of any singer that she had heard. This praise by the pop singer prompted Tate to react as well. The You Broke Me First singer took to her Instagram stories and first reshared the clip in which Taylor praised the new track.

McRae then wrote on the Instagram story,

"Oh my godddddddddd 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹😭😭😭😭😭😭 whaaaaaaaaaaat."

Taylor Swift had publicly praised Tate McRae's music in the past

This was not the first time that pop singer Taylor Swift praised Tate McRae's works on a public platform. Just a few days back, Taylor had an interview with The Morning Mash Up, for the purpose of promoting her latest studio album The Life of A Showgirl.

During the interview, the Bad Blood singer said that Tate was one of the three artists that she had been "constantly streaming." Apart from Tate, Taylor Swift also named Sabrina Carpenter and Sombr. Taylor touched on a number of other topics during her conversation with Jimmy Fallon. She told the host that she had kept her latest album a secret for over a year.

She then told Jimmy Fallon,

"This was sort of a surprise and a secret that I had been carrying for about a year. I was so excited. It's like, when you're like, I got a really great Christmas present for my brother and you have it for a year."

Taylor then said that she was really excited to finally drop her album and make the revelation to her fans. While Taylor kept her album a secret, according to her, Travis Kelce had the engagement ring for a long time even though they got engaged recently. The pop singer continued,

"He custom designed it with this amazing jeweler. I look at it constantly. It doesn’t feel in any way normal for me. He’s just my favorite person I’ve met, no offense to everyone else."

Taylor took Tate McRae's name during the speed round when Fallon asked her a few questions. Some other questions included the name of the last person she texted, to which she took Selena Gomez's name. Jimmy Fallon then asked her about the last movie she saw and last fall related activity, amongst other questions.

Taylor responded by saying One Battle After Another as the answer of the last movie that she watched and baking cinnamon rolls as the last fall-related activity.

For the unversed, TFT or Tit For Tat was dropped by the Canadian singer on September 26, 2025. Many fans reportedly speculated that this song was a response to former partner The Kid LAROI's song A COLD PLAY. However, neither of the two parties had made such statements in the past.

For context, the two reportedly parted their ways in July 2025.