James Webb Space Telescope’s new discovery changes the search for life on Venus

A computer simulation of the surface of the planet Venus, circa 1990. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Scientists say that the search for life on Venus has taken a new direction after a recent discovery made by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The telescope, which has been observing distant stars and planets since 2021, recently detected new data that could help experts understand how planets like Venus form and develop.

A new clue in the search for life

According to NASA and researchers, the James Webb Telescope found new information while studying a group of space objects known as brown dwarfs. These objects are not quite stars but not planets either — they sit in between. Scientists believe the conditions around brown dwarfs could help them understand how atmospheres behave on rocky planets such as Venus.

Venus has long been a mystery to scientists. Although it is similar in size and structure to Earth, it has a thick, toxic atmosphere filled with carbon dioxide and clouds of sulfuric acid. Surface temperatures can reach nearly 475 degrees Celsius, hot enough to melt lead. Despite these harsh conditions, scientists continue to study Venus for signs that it might once have been more Earth-like — or that some form of microbial life could exist high up in its atmosphere.

How JWST is helping scientists

The James Webb Space Telescope uses powerful infrared instruments to look through thick clouds and measure heat and light patterns. These tools allow scientists to study the chemistry of a planet’s atmosphere without needing to send a spacecraft there.

The new discovery about brown dwarfs gives scientists another way to test theories about Venus. By comparing data from brown dwarfs to planets like Venus, they can learn more about how gases, temperatures, and clouds behave under extreme conditions.

Researchers say that the same technology could also be used to look for “biosignatures” — chemical signs of life — on other planets and moons in the solar system.

Why Venus still interests scientists

Venus remains one of the closest and most interesting places for studying planetary evolution. Scientists think that billions of years ago, Venus might have had liquid water and a more stable climate, much like Earth. Over time, greenhouse gases built up, trapping heat and turning the planet into the hot, dry world it is today.

By learning what caused Venus to change, researchers hope to understand how climate and atmosphere can evolve elsewhere — including on Earth.

What’s next for Venus research

NASA has several upcoming missions planned to study Venus more closely. Two of them — VERITAS and DAVINCI — are expected to launch later this decade. These missions will map the planet’s surface, study its clouds, and collect more data about its composition.

The James Webb Space Telescope’s findings will support these missions by helping scientists focus on specific questions about Venus’s temperature, chemistry, and potential signs of habitability.

A new step in a long journey

Although this new discovery does not confirm life on Venus, it marks another important step in understanding the planet’s history. With each new observation, scientists are learning how planets form and change — and what makes some of them capable of supporting life.

The research reminds scientists and the public alike that the search for life beyond Earth is far from over. Thanks to telescopes like JWST, every new piece of data brings them a little closer to answering one of humanity’s oldest questions: Are we alone in the universe?

