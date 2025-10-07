"He doesn’t have a phone!": Taylor Swift on why Ed Sheeran missed her engagement announcement

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 07: Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran perform onstage during Z100's Jingle Ball 2012, presented by Aeropostale, at Madison Square Garden on December 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Jingle Ball 2012)

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 6, 2025, Taylor Swift made the fans laugh when she informed them that she had forgotten to call Ed Sheeran to inform him about her being married. The talk with the pop star was enjoyable because it made it enjoyable to watch the close bonds she has and also demonstrated that even big news can be overlooked every now and then.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Taylor Swift shared a humorous story about forgetting to tell her close friend Ed Sheeran about her engagement, explaining that it's tricky to reach him since he rarely uses a phone.

She said, rather, she has to communicate by emailing or FaceTiming him, with somebody usually passing him an iPad to join in. Taylor Swift referred to the circumstance as absurd and cute, wherein, notwithstanding the unusual means of getting in touch with him, Sheeran is still one of her dearest friends and a person she would call her family. She said:

"He doesn't have a phone! You have to email him or FaceTime him, and someone has to hand him an iPad like he's a child. When the news came out, I was like, 'We forgot to call Ed!'... "

When Jimmy told her that Ed might have learnt about her engagement from Instagram, she said:

"He doesn't have a phone. Didn't he write a whole album about an old phone he had? But he doesn't have one that works. That's one of the things I love about him - it's very eccentric. When I was thinking about who to call or FaceTime, I realised he just wasn't in my recent texts. How do you get a hold of him? The bat signal? You have to email him, and he has to find an iPad. Someone has to hand it to him like he's a child. He watches episodes of Bluey, and he’s one of my absolute favorite people on the planet. When the news came out, I was like, 'Oh my God, we forgot to call Ed!' He's like family."

The conversation also highlighted Swift's ability to balance her personal life with a highly public career, demonstrating her humorous and candid approach to navigating the spotlight while maintaining meaningful friendships.

