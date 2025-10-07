Taylor Swift dispels rumors that she turned down the opportunity to perform at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - DECEMBER 06: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE). Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at BC Place on December 06, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

On Monday, October 6, Taylor Swift appeared on Jimmy Fallon's late-night show, where the host confronted her about the widespread rumor that she turned down the 2026 Super Bowl gig.

Taylor Swift addresses rumors she turned down the Super Bowl over ‘performance footage’ on @FallonTonight:



“Jay-Z has always been very good to me. Our teams are really close, they sometimes will call and say ‘How does she feel about the Super Bowl?’



pic.twitter.com/xj2p0lmmyc — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 7, 2025

Responding with a direct "no," the Love Story singer went on to explain that there had never been an offical offer, and neither was she to take one up, saying:

"Jay Z has always been very good to me. Our teams are very close. They sometimes will call and say how does she feel about... and that's not an official offer or a conference room conversation. We're always able to tell him the truth, which is that I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field."

Swift, who has recently announced her engagement with her long-term boyfriend, Travis Kelce, went on to compare his NFL matches to "violent chess" and "gladiators without swords". She further added:

"The whole season I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field. Can you imagine if he's out there every single week putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I'm like, 'I wonder what my choreo should be'."

Taylor Swift also clarified that her decision not to perform at Super Bowl Halftime wasn't something Kelce wanted. It was just the fact that she was "too locked in" on his games that prevented her from taking it up.

The singer was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, that dropped last week (on October 3).

Taylor Swift also spoke about her speech at Selena Gomez's wedding

Selena Gomez shares photos with Taylor Swift from her wedding:



“In honor of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you [Taylor] forever and always” pic.twitter.com/EivLUPNs0l — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 6, 2025

​

Another popular rumor that Taylor Swift debunked in conversation with Jimmy Fallon was about her wedding speech at her best friend, Selena Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco.

Fallon asked her if she joked about Gomez beating her to the altar in her speech, which the Blank Space singer denied.

Starting her response by praising Gomez as "elegant" and "gorgeous" and Blanco as "so funny" and "the best," Tay said:

"I did make a speech. But I actually made a point not to mention anything about my engagement. No one wants you to be like, 'Hey, I know this is your wedding day but- [gestures at her own ring]. I was like, 'Don't mention it'."

Swift then mentioned some of the contents of her wedding speech, which included a "light teasing" about their dressing sense back in 2008. She ended it with how beautiful it had been to be a part of her life.

​

​