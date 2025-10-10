Is there going to be Peacemaker season 3? Renewal status and more explained

Peacemaker season 2 has just concluded by releasing its eighth episode, and speculations have already begun about whether Peacemaker season 3 will arrive or not. Well, the show has not been officially renewed for a third season, but James Gunn has hinted that Chris’ Peacemaker as a character won’t just disappear.

The hit HBO show has neither been renewed nor canceled, leaving its future uncertain. Peacemaker season 2 ended with Chris becoming the first human sent to the Salvation planet by Rick to observe how the universe affects him, leaving his friends unsure about his whereabouts now.

When asked about the continuation of the show, co-creator James Gunn said (via USA Today),

“You’re gonna find out more in episode 8 because it’s not necessarily that. Some of these characters will continue, but also, it’s not exactly Peacemaker 3. I’m not ruling it out. You’ll see (episode) 8 and maybe you’ll find out a little bit more.”

So, the show has ended on a cliffhanger, but it is not known whether a new season will be released or not, but it’s for sure that the 11th Street Kids and Chris will soon reappear.

Peacemaker season 3 is not confirmed, but the show has opened the doors for new projects

Since Peacemaker is now in a completely different universe, his character might appear in one of the upcoming DC projects instead.

Rick Flag Sr. has been working with Happerson to understand the dimensional portal in the eighth episode titled ‘’Full Nelson.’’ While this experiment was being conducted, many of Sasha’s team members died, but for what purpose? Just to create a prison world for metahumans to keep America safe and not give them any chance ever to get out.

A.R.G.U.S. members, including Sasha, Fleury, and Judomaster, ditched their jobs as they became disillusioned with Rick’s authoritarian and corrupt direction. With them teaming up, Chris and his friends begin a new spy agency, Checkmate (connecting the story more closely to DC Comics), through Vigilante’s confiscated drug money, with a hope of ‘’making a better world.’’

But Peacemaker is abducted by Rick Flag Sr. and taken to the prison planet, Salvation. The story could continue in Peacemaker Season 3 if it gets officially confirmed, or it might carry on through a spin-off or crossover in one of the upcoming DCU projects.

Both seasons of Peacemaker have been a massive hit with both fans and critics, earning a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Also, the new season has seen a 22% spike in its viewership, which is obviously a good sign for the show to make its third season.

But nothing is confirmed yet. However, Peacemaker seasons 1 and 2 are both available to watch on HBO Max.

