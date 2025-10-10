Trump biographer Michael Wolff claims Jeffrey Epstein showed him photos of topless girls on the President's lap

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 31: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during an executive order signing event in the Oval Office of the White House on March 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump has signed an executive order against ticket scalping and reforming the live entertainment ticket industry. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

On Thursday night (October 9), Michael Wolff - the author who has written four biographies for President Donald Trump - appeared on an episode of Inside Trump's Head.

“Sitting in Trump’s lap.” Trump biographer Michael Wolff describes Jeffrey Epstein’s photos of Donald Trump with topless “young women” that he claims to have seen. pic.twitter.com/93RvQuNH4M — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 10, 2025

On the podcast, Wolff shared with Joanna Coles that he had once seen photos of Trump with topless girls sitting on his lap. He added that the pictures were in possession of Jeffrey Epstein, who had dug them out from a safe to show him a decade ago.

The author recounted:

"I am one of the people who has seen these pictures. And these are pictures that Jeffrey Epstein would take out of his safe and kind of display on his dining room table almost as you would playing cards. This amused him to have these pictures."

Then throwing light on how the incident began, Wolff claimed that as a discussion about Trump started in the room, Epstein walked out, and later returned nearly a dozen polaroids. Describing the pictures he saw, the author added:

"There were specifically three that I remember—and this is now almost 10 years ago—but the three that I remember are two in which topless young women, and I don’t know the ages of these women, but they are young, are sitting in Trump’s lap. And this is outside Jeffrey Epstein’s house in Palm Beach, around the swimming pool."

He then talked about a third photo, in which Trump had a stain in front of his trousers, and about 3-5 girls caught in the frame were pointing and laughing at it.

Wolff also told Coles that he had nudged Epstein to use those photos once Trump became the President, but the latter was unwilling.

Steven Cheung has called Michael Wolff "a lying sack of sh*t"

While Michael Wolff's claims about photos of Trump in Epstein's possession are certainly controversial, Steven Cheung has swatted them down swiftly. When the White House Communications Director was approached by Daily Beast for comments on the author's latest revelations, Cheung criticized him by saying:

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of sh*t and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain."

Cheung isn't the only one who has been asked about the photos Wolff talked about on the podcast. Earlier this week, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse brought it up in conversation with Pam Bondi, asking if the photos were recovered by FBI in their search of Epstein's belongings.

Choosing not to make any direct comment about them, the Attorney General instead accused the Senator of making "salacious remarks" in an attempt to slander the President and of taking money from Epstein's closest confidants.

Regardless of whether or not FBI found Trump's photos at Epstein's, they have yet to see the light of the day.