Moneybagg Yo gets kissed on the cheek mid-performance by a fan during his show in Japan

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 17: MoneyBagg Yo attends Pandora Playback With Moneybagg Yo at Pandora Atlanta on July 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

A video of rapper Moneybagg Yo has been going viral on social media, in which he could seen in the middle of a performance in Japan. The reason that the clip is getting circulated across social media is because the rapper got kissed on the cheek during the perfomance.

The viral clip showed the rapper performing and then eventually moving near the barricades. This was the moment when a fan seemingly got carried away and planted a kiss on Moneybagg Yo's cheek. According to reports by The Shade Room, the rapper did not have the time or situation to share his reaction at the time.

The video garnered mixed reactions from netizens online. While some believed that the fan's gesture was purely out of love, others felt that this would prompt the rapper to be more cautious during his performances from now on. In the comment section of the aforementioned video that LiveBitez posted, one user wrote,

"Now if he would have hit him everybody would've been screaming h8 crime!!! But because he's Asian descent he gets a pass of s'assulting that man publicly!!! That’s not cool at all nor is it funny respect boundaries!!!! 😠😡😢."

Meanwhile, another fan commented,

"At least he didn't take it the wrong way. I believe it's out of love."

Eventually, the rapper continued performing and did not react to the gesture shown by the seemingly overwhelmed fan.

Exploring about Moneybagg Yo's career

Moneybagg Yo, whose real name is DeMario DeWayne White Jr., was born in September 1991 in Memphis. He is popularly known for his works in genres like southern hip-hop and trap. As a child, Moneybagg had seen his family go through financial struggles. The rapper was attending Mitchell High School, before he dropped out of 12th standard. According to Interview Magazine, the rapper had drawn inspiration from several artists like Future, Boosie, Juvenile, and Yo Gottin. In a conversation with DJ Khaled for the outlet back in July 2021, Moneybagg was asked about his inspiration. The rapper responded by saying,

"Growing up, before I took rap seriously, the dope boys and the top kingpins in the streets were my role models."

He further said that he loved everything about the lives of these aforementioned names. In the same interview, Khaled asked him about his feelings upon going back home in Memphis. Moneybagg replied that he felt like "Michael Jackson in Memphis" there and that people loved him.

The 34-year-old rapper dropped his first album named Reset, back in the year 2018. His second album titled 43va Heartless surfaced the very next year. As of now, his latest album Speak Now was released in June 2024. Moneybagg Yo has dropped a number of singles such as Rocky Road, See Wat I'm Sayin, Motion God, On Wat U On, and Whiskey Whiskey, to name a few.

Meanwhile, he has also worked with many other artists like Kodak Black, Morgan Wallen, Offset, GloRilla, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Jim Jones, Megan Thee Stallion, and others.