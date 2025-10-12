Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton passes away at 79

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: Diane Keaton attends the Handprint and Footprint in Cement Ceremony for Actress Diane Keaton hosted by TCL Chinese Theatre on August 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Diane Keaton, the Oscar-winning actress loved for her quirky charm, died at the age of 79 on Saturday, October 11, at her Brentwood, California home, where she’d been sick for a while but kept it quiet, even from close friends. The Los Angeles Fire Department got a call at 8 a.m., rushed her to a hospital, and she died there peacefully. Her family didn’t share the cause, but said she was with her kids and a few relatives at the end.

Born on January 5, 1946, in Santa Ana, California, she grew up in a regular family. Diane studied drama for a year, then moved to New York to act, taking her mom’s maiden name, Keaton, to join the actors’ union. She never married or had biological kids, but adopted a daughter, Dexter, in 1996 and a son, Duke, in 2001. She told AARP Magazine:

“I thought about being a mom for a long time, then just went for it.”

Her kids, now 29 and 24, keep a low profile. After her death, her family told People:

“We need privacy during this sad time.”

Diane dated big names like Woody Allen and Al Pacino but stayed single.

“Marriage would’ve meant giving up too much,” she told CBS News.

She loved her kids, acting, photography and fixing up houses.

Diane Keaton: A career full of hits

Diane’s career spanned 50 years, encompassing numerous roles. She began her career with TV bits in the 1960s, including appearances on Mannix. Her first movie was Lovers and Other Strangers in 1970, but The Godfather (1972) made her a star as Kay Adams, the wife of Al Pacino. She reprised her role as Kay in The Godfather Part II (1974) and The Godfather Part III (1990).

She worked extensively with Woody Allen, collaborating on eight films, including Sleeper and Manhattan. Her role in Annie Hall earned her an Oscar for Best Actress, as well as a Golden Globe and a BAFTA. Critics praised her for blending humor and heart. She received more Oscar nods for Reds, Marvin’s Room, and Something’s Gotta Give. Hits like Baby Boom, Father of the Bride, and The First Wives Club were huge. She also directed Unstrung Heroes. She won two Golden Globes and the 2017 AFI Lifetime Achievement Award. Her hats and vests became a style trend.

Tributes and appreciation:

Friends and fans mourned her deeply. Bette Midler posted on Instagram:

Kate Hudson shared: We love you so much Diane ❤️🕊️

Robert De Niro told the Hollywood Reporter:

“I’m so sad she’s gone.”

Nancy Sinatra wrote on X:

Fans posted: “RIP Diane Keaton, such a great actress.” Her kids shared old photos online, and fans left kind words.

Watch Annie Hall on Max, The Godfather on Paramount+, Father of the Bride on Disney+ or The First Wives Club on Netflix to remember her legacy and timeless charm.

Stay tuned for more such updates!